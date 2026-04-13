14 African countries with higher minimum wages than Nigeria in 2026
Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy, yet its minimum wage is so low that it falls behind smaller countries like Benin and Togo.
These countries range from about $80 to over $300+ per month in minimum wage value, compared to Nigeria’s estimated $41–$50 equivalent.
However, comparisons vary depending on whether wages are national, sector-based, or hourly.
Nigeria’s ₦70,000 minimum wage may look like a step forward, but compared to the rest of Africa, it falls short.
While some states are yet to implement the new wage, and labour unions are already planning protests, a closer look at the numbers shows Nigerian workers may actually be worse off than many across the continent.
This includes countries with smaller economies.
Read Next: ₦70k Minimum wage crisis: Nearly two years later, 20 Nigerian states are still not paying workers.
Nigeria’s minimum wage in context
According to data from Africa HR, Nigeria’s minimum wage stands at ₦70,000/month, which is worth just $41.97 per month, lower than in several African nations.
The wage was increased from ₦30,000/month. While this increase was meant to ease economic pressure, inflation and the cost of living have continued to reduce its real value.
African countries with a higher minimum wage than Nigeria
Aside from the numbers, the structure of these economies, labour laws, and cost of living all play a role in why these countries outperform Nigeria on minimum wage.
Here are notable African countries where workers earn more than Nigeria’s minimum wage (based on USD equivalents):
1. Mauritius
From $324.27/month
Mauritius benefits from a diversified economy built on tourism, financial services and manufacturing.
It also has a structured wage guarantee system that ensures workers earn above a defined living threshold. This makes it one of Africa’s most stable labour markets.
Read Next: ‘Be thankful you’re better off than other African countries’: Tinubu tells Nigerians amid fuel crisis.
2. Morocco
From $231.12/month
Morocco’s minimum wage has risen steadily due to:
Manufacturing expansion
Agricultural exports
Strong trade ties with Europe
Government policy has also focused on reducing inflation pressure on workers through gradual wage adjustments.
Read Next: Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger: Full list of African countries under military rule (2020–2025)
3. Tunisia
From $132.73/month
Tunisia’s wages are supported by manufacturing exports, service sector growth and government wage reforms. But inflation has reduced real purchasing power in recent years.
4. Algeria
From $149.92/month
Oil and gas revenues heavily influence Algeria's wage structure, along with public sector employment and subsidy-driven economic policies.
This allows relatively stable wage floors compared to many African peers.
5. Egypt
From $121.34/month
Egypt has recently increased its minimum wage due to:
Currency devaluation
Inflation pressure
Government wage reform programmes
While nominal wages are higher than in Nigeria, inflation reduces real value significantly.
6. Gabon
$242.24/month
Gabon consistently ranks among Africa’s highest minimum wage countries, largely due to its oil-driven economy and relatively small population of about 2.4–2.5 million people.
With fewer people competing for jobs, wages tend to remain higher.
7. Equatorial Guinea
$95.28/month
Like Gabon, Equatorial Guinea benefits from significant oil wealth, which drives up wage benchmarks.
But while the official minimum wage is high, a large portion of the population still struggles despite the country’s wealth.
8. Cabo Verde (Cape Verde)
$144.10/month
Cabo Verde’s wage structure reflects its stable governance and tourism-led economy. Unlike resource-dependent countries, Cabo Verde relies heavily on:
Tourism
Remittances
Services
This has encouraged more structured labour policies and wage protections, making its minimum wage more predictable and consistently implemented.
9. Lesotho
$104.36/month
Lesotho’s wage structure is heavily influenced by its textile and garment industry, which exports to global markets.
10. São Tomé and Príncipe
$106.90/month
Despite its small size, São Tomé and Príncipe maintains a structured and centralised wage system.
11. Mozambique
From $77.30/month
Minimum wage varies by sector (with some earning between $104 to $200+), but many exceed Nigeria’s.
Workers in industries like mining and energy earn significantly more, while lower-paying sectors have different wage floors.
12. Namibia
About $86.81/month
Namibia recently introduced a national minimum wage framework.
The country has strong labour unions, a formal employment system, and better compliance mechanisms.
13. Benin
$83.98/month
Benin’s economy is smaller than Nigeria’s, yet its minimum wage nearly doubles Nigeria’s in dollar terms.
This is because it uses the CFA franc, which is pegged to the euro, a stable currency with a stronger international value.
14. Togo
$84.78/month
Togo shares similar advantages with Benin:
Stable CFA currency
Lower inflation volatility
Additionally, Togo has gradually increased wages while controlling inflation to preserve purchasing power.
Why Nigeria still ranks low
There are a few key reasons:
1. Exchange rate pressure
When converted to dollars, the naira’s weakness significantly reduces wage value.
2. High inflation
Rising food, rent, and transport costs cancel out wage increases.
3. Implementation gaps
Not all states and employers fully comply with the new wage structure.
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