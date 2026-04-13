Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy, yet its minimum wage is so low that it falls behind smaller countries like Benin and Togo.

Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy, yet its minimum wage is so low that it falls behind smaller countries like Benin and Togo.

14 African countries with higher minimum wages than Nigeria in 2026

Nigeria’s ₦70,000 minimum wage is among the lowest in Africa. Here are African countries that pay higher minimum wages, and why Nigeria's minimum wage ranks low.

Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy, yet its minimum wage is so low that it falls behind smaller countries like Benin and Togo.

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These countries range from about $80 to over $300+ per month in minimum wage value, compared to Nigeria’s estimated $41–$50 equivalent.

However, comparisons vary depending on whether wages are national, sector-based, or hourly.

Nigeria’s ₦70,000 minimum wage may look like a step forward, but compared to the rest of Africa, it falls short.

Joe Ajaero, the NLC President, during a demonstration.

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While some states are yet to implement the new wage, and labour unions are already planning protests , a closer look at the numbers shows Nigerian workers may actually be worse off than many across the continent.

This includes countries with smaller economies.

Nigeria’s minimum wage in context

Engineers working at a plant.

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According to data from Africa HR , Nigeria’s minimum wage stands at ₦70,000/month, which is worth just $41.97 per month , lower than in several African nations.

The wage was increased from ₦30,000/month. While this increase was meant to ease economic pressure, inflation and the cost of living have continued to reduce its real value.

African countries with a higher minimum wage than Nigeria

A Professional working in a modern office.

Aside from the numbers, the structure of these economies, labour laws, and cost of living all play a role in why these countries outperform Nigeria on minimum wage.

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Here are notable African countries where workers earn more than Nigeria’s minimum wage (based on USD equivalents):

1. Mauritius

The Caudan Waterfront, famous for its overhead canopy of multicolored umbrellas

From $324.27/month

Mauritius benefits from a diversified economy built on tourism, financial services and manufacturing.

It also has a structured wage guarantee system that ensures workers earn above a defined living threshold. This makes it one of Africa’s most stable labour markets.

2. Morocco

From $231.12/month

Morocco’s minimum wage has risen steadily due to:

Manufacturing expansion

Agricultural exports

Strong trade ties with Europe

Government policy has also focused on reducing inflation pressure on workers through gradual wage adjustments.

3. Tunisia

From $132.73/month

Tunisia’s wages are supported by manufacturing exports, service sector growth and government wage reforms. But inflation has reduced real purchasing power in recent years.

4. Algeria

The Arch of Trajan at the Timgad archaeological site

From $149.92/month

Oil and gas revenues heavily influence Algeria's wage structure, along with public sector employment and subsidy-driven economic policies.

This allows relatively stable wage floors compared to many African peers.

5. Egypt

From $121.34/month

Egypt has recently increased its minimum wage due to:

Currency devaluation

Inflation pressure

Government wage reform programmes

While nominal wages are higher than in Nigeria, inflation reduces real value significantly.

6. Gabon

$242.24/month

Gabon consistently ranks among Africa’s highest minimum wage countries, largely due to its oil-driven economy and relatively small population of about 2.4–2.5 million people.

With fewer people competing for jobs, wages tend to remain higher.

7. Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea

$95.28/month

Like Gabon, Equatorial Guinea benefits from significant oil wealth, which drives up wage benchmarks.

But while the official minimum wage is high, a large portion of the population still struggles despite the country’s wealth.

8. Cabo Verde (Cape Verde)

$144.10/month

Cabo Verde’s wage structure reflects its stable governance and tourism-led economy. Unlike resource-dependent countries, Cabo Verde relies heavily on:

Tourism

Remittances

Services

This has encouraged more structured labour policies and wage protections, making its minimum wage more predictable and consistently implemented.

9. Lesotho

$104.36/month

Lesotho’s wage structure is heavily influenced by its textile and garment industry, which exports to global markets.

10. São Tomé and Príncipe

Monumento de la Independencia in Lomé

$106.90/month

Despite its small size, São Tomé and Príncipe maintains a structured and centralised wage system.

Read Next: 5 African Countries With Surprisingly Stronger Currency Than the Naira

11. Mozambique

From $77.30/month

Minimum wage varies by sector (with some earning between $104 to $200+), but many exceed Nigeria’s.

Workers in industries like mining and energy earn significantly more, while lower-paying sectors have different wage floors.

12. Namibia

About $86.81/month

Namibia recently introduced a national minimum wage framework.

The country has strong labour unions, a formal employment system, and better compliance mechanisms.

13. Benin

$83.98/month

Benin’s economy is smaller than Nigeria’s, yet its minimum wage nearly doubles Nigeria’s in dollar terms.

This is because it uses the CFA franc, which is pegged to the euro, a stable currency with a stronger international value.

14. Togo

Independence Monument in Lomé, Togo.

$84.78/month

Togo shares similar advantages with Benin:

Stable CFA currency

Lower inflation volatility

Additionally, Togo has gradually increased wages while controlling inflation to preserve purchasing power.

Why Nigeria still ranks low

Busy traditional outdoor market scene in Nigeria with women traders.

There are a few key reasons:

1. Exchange rate pressure

When converted to dollars, the naira’s weakness significantly reduces wage value.

2. High inflation

Rising food, rent, and transport costs cancel out wage increases.

3. Implementation gaps