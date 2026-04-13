A man looking distressed while holding his smartphone and trying to remember his BVN

A man looking distressed while holding his smartphone and trying to remember his BVN

Forgotten your BVN? Here’s how to retrieve it instantly in Nigeria (without stress)

Forgot your BVN and need it urgently? Here’s the fastest way to retrieve it in Nigeria using your phone, bank app, or online portal, plus what to do if your registered number is lost.

The Bank Verification Number (BVN) is an 11-digit unique identity number issued to every bank customer in Nigeria by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and NIBSS .

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Your BVN is permanent and does not expire or change, meaning you are only retrieving a forgotten number, not generating a new one.

You can retrieve your BVN instantly using any of the several safe methods mentioned below, including dialling the USSD code (5650#) on your registered phone number or visiting the NIBSS validation portal.

Many Nigerians only realise they’ve forgotten their Bank Verification Number (BVN) when they urgently need it for a loan application , bank transaction, or account verification.

But the good news is your BVN can be retrieved in seconds, and you don’t need to open a new account or start the registration process all over again.

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In fact, there are multiple safe and official ways to recover it, depending on what you have access to.

First, what exactly is a BVN?

A lady holding a phone

The Bank Verification Number (BVN) is an 11-digit unique identity number issued to every bank customer in Nigeria.

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It was introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) to reduce fraud and link all bank accounts to a single identity profile .

In simple terms, your BVN:

Identifies you across all Nigerian banks

Stores your biometric data (fingerprints and facial image)

Helps banks verify your identity instantly

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Is it possible to retrieve your BVN?

A man lost in thoughts

Yes, and permanently.

Your BVN does not expire or change. Once issued, it stays with you for life . What you’re doing is simply retrieving a forgotten number, not generating a new one.

However, the method you use depends on whether you still have:

Access to your registered phone number

Internet banking or mobile banking access

Or only physical identification

Fastest method: How to retrieve BVN via USSD code

A composite image demonstrates the process of dialling a shortcode: *565*0# on a mobile phone

This is the most popular method in Nigeria and for good reason.

Steps:

Dial 565*0# on the phone number linked to your bank account; you will get an instant message to enter your full date of birth.

Do that and wait a few seconds

Your BVN will be displayed on your screen

Important details:

It works on all Nigerian networks ( MTN, Airtel, Glo , 9mobile)

It requires your registered phone number

And it costs a small service fee of ₦20 (usually deducted from airtime)

Second option: How to check your BVN on your bank app

An image of a digital banking app illustrating to users how to retrieve or view their BVN

If you already use mobile banking, this is even easier.

How to do it:

Log in to your bank’s mobile app

Go to Profile / Account Details

Your BVN is usually displayed there

This method is most preferred because it:

Is free of charge

Requires no USSD fees

Works anytime, anywhere

Third option: How to check your BVN online via the NIBSS validation portal

A screenshot of the NIBSS (Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System) BVN Validation Portal.

If you prefer to check your BVN online, you can do so through the official portal managed by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System.

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Visit the NIBSS BVN validation portal .

Step 2: Enter your details exactly as registered: your full name, date of birth, and the phone number linked to your BVN.

Step 3: Click the Search button to continue.

Step 4: Choose your preferred payment option and pay the small verification fee (typically around ₦20).

Step 5: Once your payment is successful, your BVN will appear on the screen. You can copy it immediately or save it securely for future use.

Fourth option: Check old records (BVN slip or SMS)

When you first registered your BVN, you were given a BVN enrolment slip or an SMS notification.

If you still have either, your BVN will be there.

Fifth option: Visit your bank branch (If all else fails)

If you:

Changed your phone number

Lost access to your banking app

Or cannot use USSD

Then visiting your bank is your best option.

What you’ll need:

Valid ID (NIN, international passport, driver’s licence)

Account details

Bank staff can retrieve your BVN after identity verification.

What if you lost your registered phone number?

This is a common issue. If your BVN-linked number is no longer active:

Visit your bank to update your phone number

Complete a simple account update process

Then use USSD or app access again

Without updating your number, the USSD method will not work.

Important safety warning: Protect your BVN

A classic red triangular warning sign with an exclamation mark, serving as a visual cue for caution

Your BVN is safe, but only if you are careful.

Avoid:

Sharing it on WhatsApp or social media

Sending it to unknown individuals

Responding to “BVN verification” scams

Remember: banks will never ask for your BVN and OTP together via unofficial channels.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I change my BVN?

No. Once issued, it is permanent.

Can two people have the same BVN?

No. Every BVN is unique.

Can I retrieve BVN without a phone number?

Yes, but only by visiting your bank.

Is BVN retrieval free?

USSD: small charge

App/internet banking: free

Bank branch: free

Read Also: How to spot a refurbished vehicle before purchase

Forgetting your BVN is common, but recovering it is even easier. You can retrieve it within minutes with any of these options:

USSD code 565*0#,

your mobile banking app,

via the NIBSS Validation Portal,

or a bank branch visit.