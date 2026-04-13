Forgotten your BVN? Here’s how to retrieve it instantly in Nigeria (without stress)
The Bank Verification Number (BVN) is an 11-digit unique identity number issued to every bank customer in Nigeria by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and NIBSS .
Your BVN is permanent and does not expire or change, meaning you are only retrieving a forgotten number, not generating a new one.
You can retrieve your BVN instantly using any of the several safe methods mentioned below, including dialling the USSD code (5650#) on your registered phone number or visiting the NIBSS validation portal.
Many Nigerians only realise they’ve forgotten their Bank Verification Number (BVN) when they urgently need it for a loan application, bank transaction, or account verification.
But the good news is your BVN can be retrieved in seconds, and you don’t need to open a new account or start the registration process all over again.
In fact, there are multiple safe and official ways to recover it, depending on what you have access to.
First, what exactly is a BVN?
The Bank Verification Number (BVN) is an 11-digit unique identity number issued to every bank customer in Nigeria.
It was introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) to reduce fraud and link all bank accounts to a single identity profile.
In simple terms, your BVN:
Identifies you across all Nigerian banks
Stores your biometric data (fingerprints and facial image)
Helps banks verify your identity instantly
Is it possible to retrieve your BVN?
Yes, and permanently.
Your BVN does not expire or change. Once issued, it stays with you for life. What you’re doing is simply retrieving a forgotten number, not generating a new one.
However, the method you use depends on whether you still have:
Access to your registered phone number
Internet banking or mobile banking access
Or only physical identification
Fastest method: How to retrieve BVN via USSD code
This is the most popular method in Nigeria and for good reason.
Steps:
Dial 565*0# on the phone number linked to your bank account; you will get an instant message to enter your full date of birth.
Do that and wait a few seconds
Your BVN will be displayed on your screen
Important details:
It works on all Nigerian networks (MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9mobile)
It requires your registered phone number
And it costs a small service fee of ₦20 (usually deducted from airtime)
Second option: How to check your BVN on your bank app
If you already use mobile banking, this is even easier.
How to do it:
Log in to your bank’s mobile app
Go to Profile / Account Details
Your BVN is usually displayed there
This method is most preferred because it:
Is free of charge
Requires no USSD fees
Works anytime, anywhere
Third option: How to check your BVN online via the NIBSS validation portal
If you prefer to check your BVN online, you can do so through the official portal managed by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System.
Here’s a simple step-by-step guide:
Step 1: Visit the NIBSS BVN validation portal.
Step 2: Enter your details exactly as registered: your full name, date of birth, and the phone number linked to your BVN.
Step 3: Click the Search button to continue.
Step 4: Choose your preferred payment option and pay the small verification fee (typically around ₦20).
Step 5: Once your payment is successful, your BVN will appear on the screen. You can copy it immediately or save it securely for future use.
Fourth option: Check old records (BVN slip or SMS)
When you first registered your BVN, you were given a BVN enrolment slip or an SMS notification.
If you still have either, your BVN will be there.
Fifth option: Visit your bank branch (If all else fails)
If you:
Changed your phone number
Lost access to your banking app
Or cannot use USSD
Then visiting your bank is your best option.
What you’ll need:
Valid ID (NIN, international passport, driver’s licence)
Account details
Bank staff can retrieve your BVN after identity verification.
What if you lost your registered phone number?
This is a common issue. If your BVN-linked number is no longer active:
Visit your bank to update your phone number
Complete a simple account update process
Then use USSD or app access again
Without updating your number, the USSD method will not work.
Important safety warning: Protect your BVN
Your BVN is safe, but only if you are careful.
Avoid:
Sharing it on WhatsApp or social media
Sending it to unknown individuals
Responding to “BVN verification” scams
Remember: banks will never ask for your BVN and OTP together via unofficial channels.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I change my BVN?
No. Once issued, it is permanent.
Can two people have the same BVN?
No. Every BVN is unique.
Can I retrieve BVN without a phone number?
Yes, but only by visiting your bank.
Is BVN retrieval free?
USSD: small charge
App/internet banking: free
Bank branch: free
Forgetting your BVN is common, but recovering it is even easier. You can retrieve it within minutes with any of these options:
USSD code 565*0#,
your mobile banking app,
via the NIBSS Validation Portal,
or a bank branch visit.
The most important step is ensuring you store it safely after recovery so you don’t have to repeat the process.
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