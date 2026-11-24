NDA opens applications for 2027 admission, here's what every candidate needs to know before the deadline

The Nigerian Defence Academy has officially opened applications for its 79th Regular Course (2027/2028 session). Eligible male and female Nigerian applicants must apply online, pay the N7,100 fee, and meet JAMB UTME score requirements before the April 30, 2027 deadline.

NDA has opened applications for its 79th Regular Course (2027/2028 session), and the portal closes on April 30, 2027.

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Applicants must pay ₦7,100, register for the 2027 UTME, and choose NDA as their first-choice institution.

Minimum JAMB scores are 210 for Engineering and 180 for other courses, while O'Level results must not be more than five years old.

Successful candidates will undergo a five-year fully funded military and academic training, after which they'll earn a university degree and a Presidential Commission into the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has officially opened applications for admission into its 79th Regular Course for the 2027/2028 academic session, giving thousands of Nigerians hoping to become military officers the green light to begin their applications.

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If you've been waiting for the form, this is your cue. But before you rush to apply, you'll need to part with ₦7,100, register for JAMB and meet several other requirements.

According to the academy, the application portal opened on Monday, November 23, 2026, and will remain open until April 30, 2027.

In the admission notice, the NDA said, "Online application for admission into the 79 Regular Course (RC) of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna will be available from Monday 23 November 2026 to 30 April 2027."

It also made it clear that the admission exercise is open to both male and female Nigerians.

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You'll pay ₦7,100 for the application

To apply, candidates must visit the NDA admission portal, generate a Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) code and pay ₦7,100 through Remita.

The academy explained, "Candidates should log on to the application portal rc.nda.edu.ng, select 'Purchase Access Code' and fill in their details to pay for their application via REMITA in the sum of ₦7,100.00 only."

It warned applicants that "only payment against RRR Codes generated via the application portal would be accepted."

JAMB is compulsory

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Unlike some people assume, applying for NDA alone is not enough.

Anyone seeking admission must also register for the 2027 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by JAMB and choose the Nigerian Defence Academy as their first-choice institution.

The academy stated, "Applicants seeking admission into the NDA must also apply to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and must select NDA as first choice institution."

It added that applicants are "expected to sit for the JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)."

Here's the UTME score you'll need

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Your JAMB score matters.

Candidates applying for Engineering courses must score at least 210, while those applying for every other faculty must obtain a minimum of 180.

Only candidates who meet the admission requirements and score the required marks will be able to print their screening test admission cards and participate in the next stage of the admission process.

Other requirements you should know

Applicants are expected to upload their SSCE, NECO or equivalent results, alongside their National Identification Number (NIN).

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The NDA stressed that "All NIN details must be in tandem with details on other credentials."

It also noted that O'Level results must not be more than five years old by the time admission is offered.

Another interesting detail is that knowledge of French or Arabic is not compulsory but will count as an added advantage.

NDA screening date announced

The academy has fixed Saturday, June 8, 2027, for the first phase of its screening test, which also serves as the institution's Post-UTME exercise.

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Candidates who qualify must come with their acknowledgement forms, screening test admission cards, JAMB result slips and two postcard-sized photographs measuring 3.5 by 5 inches.

According to the NDA, the photographs should show candidates from the chest upwards and have their names, examination numbers, states, examination centres, intended courses and signatures written at the back.

What happens after the screening?

Passing the first screening doesn't automatically guarantee admission.

Successful candidates will move on to the Armed Forces Selection Board, which is the second phase of the admission exercise.

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The academy said, "Only successful candidates at the NDA Screening Test will subsequently be invited for the Armed Forces Selection Board (Phase 2 of the NDA Screening Test)."

After the exercise, the list of successful candidates will be released.

How long is NDA training?

Candidates who secure admission into the 79th Regular Course will spend five years undergoing both academic and military training as officer cadets.

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At the end of the programme, graduates will earn honours degrees such as Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Engineering (BEng) or Bachelor of Arts (BA), depending on their course.

Beyond the degree, they will also receive a Presidential Commission into the Armed Forces of Nigeria, qualifying them to serve as commissioned officers.

The Federal Government will cover the cost of training, accommodation, administration and logistics throughout the five-year programme.

The academy stated, "All Regular Course cadets will train in NDA and the cost of their administration and logistics will be borne by the Federal Government of Nigeria."