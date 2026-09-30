The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board announced the fresh deadline extension in an official statement on its X page

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board announced the fresh deadline extension in an official statement on its X page

JAMB extends 2021–2025 admission acceptance deadline again, issues fresh warning before November 30: See what you need to do

JAMB has extended the deadline for candidates with outstanding admission offers from 2021 to 2025 to accept or reject them on CAPS until November 30, 2026. Here's what happens if you ignore it.

JAMB has extended the CAPS admission acceptance deadline to November 30, 2026.

The extension applies to outstanding admission offers from 2021 to 2025.

Candidates who fail to accept or reject their offers before the deadline will have them changed to "Not Admitted."

Any request to restore or update such admissions after the deadline will attract a penalty fee.

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If you've been postponing accepting your JAMB admission offer, this is another chance to sort it out before it becomes a bigger problem.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the deadline for candidates with outstanding admission offers from 2021 to 2025 to either accept or reject those offers on its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

The board made the announcement in a statement shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, giving affected candidates a fresh deadline of November 30, 2026.

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According to JAMB, candidates who still have pending admission offers should log into their CAPS portal and decide whether they want to keep the admission or reject it.

The board said, "JAMB has extended the deadline for affected candidates to 30 November 2026 to accept or reject their outstanding admission offers on CAPS."

JAMB initially set August 31, 2026, as the original deadline before moving it to September 30 to accommodate more candidates

But don't think this extension means you can continue to ignore it.

JAMB warned that anyone who fails to take action before the new deadline will automatically lose the status of that admission on its records.

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"After 30 November, outstanding offers that have neither been accepted nor rejected will revert to 'Not Admitted' on JAMB's records," the board said.

The examination body also advised candidates not to wait until the last minute before checking their CAPS accounts and making a decision.

This is actually the latest in a series of deadline extensions.

JAMB had first fixed August 31, 2026 as the deadline before moving it to September 30 after giving candidates more time. Now, the board has extended it once again to November 30, 2026.

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Earlier, JAMB explained that candidates who accept their admission offers can proceed to print their admission letters, while those who reject the offers will have their dashboards changed back to "Not Admitted."

The board also clarified that candidates who have already moved to another institution or switched programmes can still accept their previous outstanding admission before applying for the necessary correction or deletion where required.

For candidates who have already secured admission in the 2026 admission exercise but still have an old admission offer hanging on their CAPS, JAMB said they are free to reject the older offer without affecting their current admission.

However, candidates who leave their 2021–2025 admission offers untouched after November 30 will see those offers automatically changed to "Not Admitted."

JAMB added another warning, saying, "Any subsequent request to update such an admission will attract the applicable penalty fee."

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