17 officers feared dead as terrorists attack Nigerian military school

At least 17 police officers have been killed in cold blood in Northeast Yobe state, Nigeria, after suspected Islamist militants attacked a military school that also trains police officers, according to the national police spokesman.

The Police spokesman, Anthony Okon Placid, made this known in a statement that the 17 police officers were killed on Friday during an attack on the Nigerian Army Special Forces School at Buni Yadi in Yobe state.

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“The officers, who were undergoing specialised operational training at the institution, lost their lives when the militants launched a coordinated ‌attack on the facility from multiple directions,” Placid said.

At least 17 police officers were killed in Nigeria’s northeast Yobe state after suspected Islamist militants attacked a specialised military school that also trains police officers, the national police spokesman said late on Saturday. https://t.co/gEaUQOZMhB — Reuters Africa (@ReutersAfrica) May 17, 2026

He said several soldiers were also killed, though he did not give a figure for military casualties.

​Meanwhile, the global second-in-command of ISIS was killed during an operation by U.S. and Nigerian forces early Saturday, according to U.S. President Donald Trump and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

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President Donald Trump announced that American and Nigerian forces successfully executed ISIS commander Abu-Bilal al-Minuki

Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, whose killing in a joint U.S.-Nigerian operation was confirmed by Trump and Tinubu, was a senior commander of ISWAP.

President Tinubu confirms joint US-Nigerian military action that killed top ISIS commander

In a statement issued from the State House on Saturday, President Tinubu described the operation as a major success in the ongoing war against terrorism and praised the collaboration between the armed forces of both countries.​

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According to the President, the overnight mission was jointly executed by the Nigerian Armed Forces and the United States Armed Forces, resulting in the elimination of Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki, also known as Abu-Mainok, alongside several of his lieutenants.

“Overnight, Nigeria and the United States recorded a significant example of effective collaboration in the fight against terrorism,” Tinubu said.

The President stated that the operation dealt “a heavy blow to the ranks of the Islamic State,” adding that early intelligence assessments confirmed the death of the wanted terrorist leader during a strike on his compound in the Lake Chad Basin.

“Our determined Nigerian Armed Forces, working closely with the Armed Forces of the United States, conducted a daring joint operation that dealt a heavy blow to the ranks of the Islamic State,” the statement read.