Osimhen will miss the game against Aston Villa.

Osimhen will miss the game against Aston Villa.

UCL: Victor Osimhen ruled out of Galatasaray vs Aston Villa Champions League clash

Galatasaray will be without Victor Osimhen for their crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Aston Villa, with the Nigerian striker still recovering from knee surgery.

The Super Eagles star has not yet returned to full training following knee surgery, leaving Okan Buruk without his leading striker for Tuesday's European showdown.

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🎙️ Teknik direktörümüz Okan Buruk ile oyuncumuz Davinson Sánchez'in, Aston Villa karşılaşması öncesinde yaptığı açıklamaların tamamı https://t.co/WXiurfjRLj'da. #GSvAVL #UCL https://t.co/IDLsGDtYTf — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) November 23, 2026

Galatasaray will be without star forward Victor Osimhen for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match against Aston Villa at RAMS Park.

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Per UEFA Champions League website, Coach Okan Buruk confirmed the news at his pre-match press conference. “Osimhen will not be with us tomorrow (today),” Buruk said.

Osimhen Still Recovering

The Nigerian striker is still recovering from left-knee surgery. He suffered the injury during Galatasaray’s 2-0 win over VfB Stuttgart on 3 November.

Scans revealed a loose fragment in the joint, and club doctor Yener İnce performed arthroscopic surgery on 7 November to remove it.

Victor Osimhen picked up the injury in the UCL.

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Osimhen has resumed supervised gym sessions and indoor rehabilitation, but he has not yet returned to full pitch training. That ruled him out of contention for the Villa game.

The 27-year-old scored in Galatasaray’s 4-2 victory at Lille earlier in the league phase and remains the team’s main attacking threat.

Osimhen will miss the game against Aston Villa.

His absence is a significant blow as Galatasaray look to make it three straight Champions League wins and climb the table.

Other team news

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Other team news Defender Ismail Jakobs is doubtful. Buruk said the left-back will undergo a final fitness check and could still make the squad if he completes training successfully. Roland Sallai and Rafael Leao are also unavailable.

Galatasaray sit on six points from four matches. Aston Villa have nine. Kick-off is scheduled for Tuesday evening in Istanbul.

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk

Buruk indicated that both Osimhen and Sallai could be assessed again for the upcoming Süper Lig derby against Besktaş, with six days available between the two fixtures.