Timothy Kingman, dressed as Benjamin Franklin, stands with police officers before his arrest in Boston

Timothy Kingman, dressed as Benjamin Franklin, stands with police officers before his arrest in Boston

Man dressed as Benjamin Franklin gets arrested after police recognise him as wanted suspect

A 66-year-old man dressed in full Benjamin Franklin colonial attire was arrested by Boston police on Monday. Officers recognized Timothy Kingman, who was wanted on outstanding warrants for assault, battery, and shoplifting.

A 66-year-old man dressed as Benjamin Franklin was arrested in Boston on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police recognised him as Timothy Kingman, who had two outstanding arrest warrants.

He was wanted after allegedly failing to appear in court over assault and battery and shoplifting charges.

Kingman was arrested in full colonial costume and is expected to appear before Boston Municipal Court.

People walking through Boston's historic North End got more drama than they bargained for after a man dressed exactly like one of America's Founding Fathers ended up in handcuffs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man, identified as 66-year-old Timothy Kingman, was dressed from head to toe as Benjamin Franklin when Boston police spotted him on Monday afternoon.

According to the Boston Police Department, officers first noticed Kingman around 2:15 p.m. while he was walking through the historic neighbourhood, a place popular with tourists because of its links to America's early history.

At first glance, he looked like he had stepped straight out of the 1700s.

But police quickly realised there was something more familiar about him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"On closer inspection, officers recognized him not as the Founding Father but as [Kingman]," the department said in a statement.

Instead of getting a photo with tourists, Kingman was arrested after officers discovered he had two outstanding warrants.

The arrest happened just a few blocks from the home of American patriot Paul Revere, another famous figure from the American Revolution.

A video recorded by a passer-by showed officers placing Kingman in handcuffs while he was still wearing his full Benjamin Franklin outfit, including a tricorn hat, brown colonial-style jacket and ruffled white shirt.

According to court records, Kingman had previously been charged with assault and battery in May and shoplifting in March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities said arrest warrants were issued after he allegedly failed to appear in court in June for both cases.

He is expected to be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court, where he will face the outstanding charges.

As of the time of reporting, information about his lawyer was not immediately available.

Benjamin Franklin, one of the most famous figures in American history, was a statesman, inventor, scientist and one of the Founding Fathers of the United States. Today, people known as historical reenactors or living historians often dress up as figures like Franklin during public events and educational programmes.

Advertisement

Advertisement