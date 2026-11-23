Farmers now fear going to their farms as gunmen kill vigilante, abduct over 10 women in Taraba village

Gunmen invaded Belango Village in Taraba State, killing local vigilante Musa Abosa Wuta and abducting over 10 women from their farms. The attack comes amidst escalating security concerns in Karim Lamido LGA following a separate assault in Binnari village.

Gunmen attacked Belango Village in Karim Lamido LGA of Taraba State, killing vigilante member Musa Abosa Wuta.

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Over 10 women working on their farms were reportedly abducted during the attack.

Residents say repeated attacks and kidnappings in Karim Lamido have left communities living in fear.

The incident happened shortly after a separate attack in Binnari village where the reported death toll rose to 26.

Residents of Belango Village in Amar Ward, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State, are living in fear after gunmen invaded the community, killed a local vigilante member and kidnapped more than 10 women working on their farms.

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The attack happened on Saturday when the armed men stormed the village and went after residents, leaving the community shaken.

A source familiar with the incident told SaharaReporters that most of those abducted were women who had gone to their farmlands to carry out their daily farming activities before the attackers struck.

"More than 10 women were abducted on their farms," the source said.

Women farmers were abducted from their farmlands during the attack in Karim Lamido Local Government Area

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The vigilante member killed during the attack was identified as Musa Abosa Wuta. He was reportedly killed while trying to respond to the invasion.

The latest incident has added to the growing security worries in Karim Lamido, where residents say repeated attacks, killings and kidnappings have made normal activities, including farming, increasingly risky.

"Karim Lamido continues to suffer repeated attacks, killings and kidnappings, while residents are left living in fear and uncertainty," the source added.

Farmers in the area have continued to face threats as many communities struggle with attacks on residents going about their daily activities.

The attack comes shortly after another deadly incident in Binnari village, also in Karim Lamido Local Government Area, where the death toll from a terrorist attack reportedly rose to 26 after more bodies were recovered.

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The Binnari attack happened during Friday prayers, with reports that armed attackers invaded the community while Muslim residents were observing Juma’a prayers.

Local vigilante member Musa Abosa Wuta was killed while responding to the gunmen’s invasion of Belango Village

At least 15 people were initially reported killed, but the number later increased after 11 additional bodies were recovered during search operations.

Some residents were reportedly killed while trying to escape, with others falling into a river. The attackers also allegedly burnt several motorcycles during the attack.

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Authorities and residents are now concerned that more victims could still be found as search efforts continue.