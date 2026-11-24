Northern publisher, Mustapha Alkasim Abubakar calls on the Federal Government to deport foreign tourist, Mirka following her sexual assault accusation

Northern publisher, Mustapha Alkasim Abubakar calls on the Federal Government to deport foreign tourist, Mirka following her sexual assault accusation

Northern publisher asks FG to deport tourist, ban Meta glasses over viral Daura Emir video, says device exposes things that should not be exposed

Northern publisher Mustapha Alkasim Abubakar has called on the Nigerian government to deport foreign tourist Mirka and ban Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses after she released viral footage accusing the Emir of Daura of sexual misconduct.

Northern publisher Mustapha Alkasim Abubakar wants the Federal Government to deport Mirka over her viral video accusing the Emir of Daura of inappropriate conduct.

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He urged the government to contact Meta through the Office of the National Security Adviser to remove the footage.

Abubakar also called for Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses to be banned in Nigeria, saying they expose things that should not be exposed.

The Daura Emirate Council is reviewing the video, while Amnesty International has demanded an independent investigation.

A northern publisher, Mustapha Alkasim Abubakar, has called on the Federal Government to deport a foreign tourist who accused the Emir of Daura of sexual misconduct and consider banning Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in Nigeria.

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Abubakar made the demands following the circulation of a video shared by the tourist, identified as Mirka, who accused the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, of touching her breasts without her consent during a visit to his palace in Katsina State.

The footage, which the tourist said she recorded using Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, has generated widespread reactions since she published it online.

Reacting to the controversy in a Facebook post, Abubakar appealed to Mirka to remove the video, arguing that its continued circulation could negatively affect the Emir and his family.

"Please take this video down. The person in it has a family and this can seriously affect their lives. Put yourself in their shoes for a minute. He is a traditional ruler and a leader in this country," he wrote.

93-year-old Emir of Daura

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He further urged the Federal Government to use the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to contact Meta and compel the removal of the footage from its social media platforms.

The publisher also asked the government to cancel Mirka's passport, withdraw her visa, deport her to her country and prevent her from returning to Nigeria.

"We cannot accept this kind of thing being done to high ranking traditional rulers," he added.

Abubakar also called on the government to consider prohibiting the use of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in Nigeria, arguing that the devices were exposing things that should not be made public.

"I also hope the government looks into banning Ray Ban Meta glasses in Nigeria, these devices are exposing things that should not be exposed," he said.

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His comments come amid an ongoing controversy surrounding the Emir of Daura, following Mirka's allegation that the traditional ruler touched her inappropriately during a private encounter at his palace on November 14, 2026.

The tourist, who uses the Instagram handle @beduinqa, said she had visited several Nigerian cities during a 30-day tour before travelling to Daura.

She alleged that the Emir held her hand, hugged her and kissed her on the cheek before touching her breasts despite her objections.

She also said she recorded the encounter using her smart glasses and decided to publish the footage after leaving Nigeria.

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The Daura Emirate Council has confirmed that it is examining the video to establish its authenticity and determine whether it has been manipulated or artificially generated.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International Nigeria has called on the Katsina State Government and the police to conduct an independent and transparent investigation into the allegation.