Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has praised injured Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen as 'very important' while warning his squad that the Turkish champions remain a collective threat at RAMS Park.

The Aston Villa boss believes Galatasaray will miss Osimhen but insists the Turkish champions remain dangerous because of their collective quality and intimidating home atmosphere.

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Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has hailed Victor Osimhen as a "very important striker" ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League showdown with Galatasaray.

The Nigerian forward will miss the blockbuster encounter in Istanbul as he continues his recovery from knee surgery, but that has not stopped Emery from highlighting his importance to the Turkish champions.

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Osimhen will miss the game against Aston Villa.

Speaking ahead of the clash at RAMS Park, the Spanish coach acknowledged Osimhen's quality while warning that Galatasaray remain a formidable side even without their star striker.

"Galatasaray have the players to play with quality, collectively and individually, getting to the level they usually have," Emery said.

Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen at Rams Park.

"[Victor] Osimhen is a very important striker, [Rafael] Leao is a very good winger, but they have other players who can replace them in their structure."

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Emery Not Taking Galatasaray Lightly

While Osimhen's absence is a significant boost for Villa, Emery made it clear that his preparations have not changed.

The former Arsenal and Sevilla manager believes Galatasaray's biggest strength lies not in any individual player but in their ability to function as a collective force.

Unai Emery says Victor Osimhen is important to Galatasaray but he's taking no chances ahead of the match.

"For me, the most important feature of the Galatasaray team is how they compete collectively, how they play collectively and their energy in their stadium."

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Those comments reflect the respect Villa have for their hosts, particularly at RAMS Park, where Galatasaray have built a reputation for creating one of Europe's most intimidating atmospheres.

🏟️ Galatasarayımızın, Aston Villa ile oynayacağı karşılaşma için RAMS Park’ın kapıları saat 17.45’te, Aslanlı Yol ise saat 17.15’te taraftarlarımıza açılacaktır. #GSvAVL #UCL ℹ️ Yoğunluktan etkilenmemek ve maç coşkusunu önceden yaşamak için stadyuma erken gelmeniz rica olunur. ℹ️ Metro girişinden gelen taraftarlarımız, stadyuma alınamayacak eşyalarını bilet gişesinin yanında bulunan emanetçiye bırakabilir. — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) November 24, 2026

Osimhen Set to Miss Key European Test

Osimhen was expected to play a leading role in Galatasaray's European campaign before suffering a knee injury earlier this month.

The Super Eagles striker has already made his mark in this season's Champions League, scoring in Galatasaray's impressive 4-2 victory over Lille earlier in the league phase.

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Osimhen

However, he remains sidelined following surgery and has yet to return to full training, ruling him out of Tuesday's contest.

His absence leaves coach Okan Buruk searching for alternative attacking solutions as Galatasaray look to close the gap on Villa in the standings.

Villa Chase Valuable Away Win

Aston Villa arrive in Turkey sitting on nine points from four matches, while Galatasaray have collected six.

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Despite the injury setbacks affecting the hosts, Emery expects a difficult evening and believes Galatasaray's intensity and team structure make them dangerous opponents regardless of who starts up front.

Nicolas Jackson joined Aston Villa from Chelsea for £65 million,

For Osimhen, meanwhile, the Champions League showdown will be watched from the sidelines.