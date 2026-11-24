Jay-Jay Okocha got one over Alex Iwobi as their two teams clashed in an entertaining match on Monday night.

Former Super Eagles captain Jay-Jay Okocha claimed the bragging rights in a family derby affair against Alex Iwobi after his team [Toma FC] beat the Fulham star’s side [P17] in their Ballers League clash on Monday night.

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Okocha claims bragging rights over Iwobi

Okocha and Iwobi share a rich family history, as the Fulham star is the nephew of the former Bolton Wanderers captain.

The two have spoken highly of each other in the past, with Iwobi crediting Okocha as one of the players he looked up to growing up.

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IT'S FAMILY AFFAIR ON MONDAY NIGHT! 👀 Uncle vs nephew. Jay-Jay Okocha vs Alex Iwobi 🍿 https://t.co/EImDIMaVO1 — Baller League (@BallerLeagueHQ) November 19, 2026

However, the family bond was put aside on Monday night as their two teams went head-to-head in the seventh game of the Ballers League.

P17 started brightly, as Amin Belaid put them ahead after two minutes before doubling the lead in the 11th minute.

However, Praise Ogbebor pulled one back for Toma FC in the 12th minute before Yasin Ben El-Mhanni restored parity six minutes later.

Okocha’s side then completed the remarkable comeback five minutes later, as Jack Thompson’s strike gave them the win.

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State of play for Okocha's and Iwobi's teams

Following the game, Okocha was visibly excited as he walked onto the pitch before going to hug his nephew, who congratulated him on the win

Okocha and Iwobi reunite at Baller League UK https://t.co/MF313h0kjX — Metro Naija (@metronaija) November 24, 2026

The win was Tomas FC’s first of the season, although they are still in the bottom half of the table with five points.

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