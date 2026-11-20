Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced plans to provide startup funds for Nigerians with business ideas as part of activities to mark his birthday.

Davido says his foundation will support Nigerians with startup funds for their business ideas from November 23.

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The Afrobeats star maintains his tradition of donating to motherless babies' homes as part of his birthday celebration.

Chioma and Israel DMW surprise Davido with a pre-birthday cake aboard his private jet ahead of his 34th birthday.

The singer made the announcement in a post on his X page, where he revealed that the initiative would begin on Monday, November 23, 2026.

Despite the new initiative, Davido assured fans that he would maintain his usual tradition of donating to motherless babies' homes as part of his birthday celebrations.

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“This year, for my birthday, my foundation will not only be sending money to the motherless babies' homes as usual. We also want to help Nigerians with start-up funds for their business ideas as we know how difficult the situation in the country has been. We start Monday,” he wrote.

This year for my birthday my foundation will not only be sending money to the motherless babies homes as usual .. we also want to help Nigerians with start up funds for their business ideas as we know how difficult the situation in the country has been . We start Monday — Davido (@davido) November 20, 2026

Davido, who turns 34 on November 21, has already received early birthday surprises from his wife, Chioma, and his logistics manager, Israel DMW.

The duo kicked off the celebrations with a pre-birthday cake presentation to the singer aboard his private jet during his return trip to Nigeria.