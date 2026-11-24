Osimhen is the best 9 I ever played with — PSG star Kvaratskhelia

Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has named former Napoli teammate Victor Osimhen as the best number nine he has ever played with.

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In the historic 2022/23 campaign, Osimhen scored 26 Serie A goals while Kvaratskhelia contributed 12 goals and 10 assists as the club ended a 33-year wait for the Scudetto.

Victor Osimhen and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia | Imago

Speaking during a live Twitch session, the Georgian international paid glowing tribute to the Super Eagles striker’s qualities.

“Osimhen is the best number nine I have ever played with. Number nine, guys,” Kvaratskhelia said.

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“His ability with the ball, his jumping and his speed are crazy.”

🎙️ Kvicha Kvaratskhelia en live Twitch : « Osimhen est le meilleur numéro 9 avec qui j’ai joué. Sa technique de balle, sa détente et sa vitesse sont incroyables. » 🇳🇬🇬🇪 https://t.co/PHpHLJE7oP — Naija Football 🇳🇬 (@NaijaFootball_) November 22, 2026

Kvaratskhelia was careful to distinguish between a traditional centre-forward and other attacking roles.

He named current PSG teammate Ousmane Dembele as the best overall player he has shared a pitch with, but stressed that Dembele operates as a false nine rather than a classic striker.

📆 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗢𝗪𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞: When Napoli had 𝗯𝗼𝘁𝗵 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen and ruled Serie A. https://t.co/tJUnHecCOu — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) May 13, 2026

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Osimhen has since moved to Galatasaray, where he continues to demonstrate the physical and technical attributes that impressed his former teammate

The Nigerian striker has established himself as one of Europe’s most formidable attackers, scoring 69 goals in 84 appearances for Galatasaray.

Napoli ended a 33-year wait for the league title, with Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia delivering outstanding performances throughout the season.