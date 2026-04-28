How to get MTN & Airtel Airtime loans again

How to get MTN & Airtel Airtime loans again

"Borrow Me" is back: Here’s how to get MTN & Airtel Airtime loans again

No more "Service Unavailable!" A new court order has restored airtime lending for MTN and Airtel. See the USSD codes and how to check your eligibility today.

SUMMARY

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A Federal High Court has cleared the way for telcos to resume airtime lending, overruling previous FCCPC restrictions.

MTN (606#) and Airtel (500#) are being re-enabled nationwide.

You may also be eligible for NCC automatic compensation airtime due to recent network outages.

If you’ve been unable to borrow airtime since mid-April 2026, it wasn't a problem with your phone.

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The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) had reclassified airtime lending as a formal financial loan.

This move forced major providers like Airtel Nigeria and MTN to suspend their airtime and data lending services to avoid legal drama.

While the FCCPC approved five new third-party providers (like Total TIM and Cloud Interactive) to take over, the new app-based systems might be too complicated for many Nigerians compared to a simple USSD code.

The court order: A win for subscribers

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The Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that suspending ‘borrow me” services was an "unlawful interference" with their NCC licences.

The recent court intervention has essentially restored the power of the NCC (Nigerian Communications Commission) over telecom-specific services, allowing your favourite networks to bring back the "Borrow Me" feature immediately.

The legal battle to bring back "Borrow Me" airtime was a massive pushback in two of Nigeria's biggest courts.

The first major win happened in Lagos on April 15, 2026. Justice Amborse Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos stepped in to stop FCCPS from enforcing its strict new "DEON" lending rules.

This was a huge relief for service providers because those rules were the main reason MTN AND Airtel shut down their lending services in the first place.

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On April 24, in a case involving the tech partners who actually run the lending platforms, the Abuja Federal High Court ruled that suspending these services was an "unlawful interference" with their NCC licenses.

How to reactivate your MTN and Airtel SIM for loan eligibility

A woman at a cafe, smiling and laughing while looking at her phone and drinking a dark soda through a straw.

Even though the service is back, your line might need a "nudge" to show up as eligible on the server again. Follow these steps:

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The "active SIM" refresh: If you stopped using your MTN or Airtel SIM because you couldn't borrow, make a small recharge or a 1-minute call. This triggers a "Billed Activity" that notifies the system your line is active.

Dial the new/restored codes:

MTN Users: Dial *303#.

Airtel Users: Dial *500#.

Check for "Regulatory Credit": Check your balance for NCC Regulatory Compensation. This is free credit (not a loan) given to users who experienced poor network connectivity during the regulatory transition.

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Restart Your Device: If you still see a "Service Suspended" message, restart your phone to force the SIM to update its connection to the nearest mast.

What about the 5 new providers?

While MTN and Airtel are back, the five FCCPC-approved companies (Total TIM, Rane Interactive, Mode NG, Cloud Interactive, and Coverage Broadband) will still operate.

However, they will likely focus on larger data loans and fintech-style lending through apps. For your everyday ₦100 or ₦500 emergency credit, the USSD codes remain your fastest bet.

Final pro-tip for Airtel & MTN users

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A young Nigerian man on his phone illustrating the joy of MTN and Airtel users as data and airtime lending services resumes

Before you borrow, always check if you have received your NCC payout. Since April 23, 2026, telcos have been backdating compensation for service failures since November 2025.

You might actually have clean airtime sitting in your balance that you don't have to pay back!

In all, the "Borrow Me" service is a vital part of daily life for many, and its return is a huge relief.

Whether you’re stuck in traffic and need a quick data sub or you’re making an emergency call at midnight, the codes are coming back online.

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