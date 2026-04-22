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Nigerians can now borrow airtime and data from these 5 new providers (not MTN or Airtel)

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 20:22 - 22 April 2026
FCCPC-approved 5 new providers for airtime and data borrowing
MTN and Airtel have paused airtime and data borrowing in Nigeria, but the service isn’t gone. The FCCPC has approved five new providers to take over. Here’s how Nigerians can now borrow airtime, what’s changed, and what to expect from the new system
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For years, borrowing airtime or data in Nigeria was straightforward: dial a short code, receive instant credit, and pay it back with your next recharge.

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However, the process has recently changed. If you have been unable to borrow from MTN or Airtel lately, it isn't a network glitch.

Following a new directive from the FCCPC, airtime and data borrowing are now categorised as formal loan services. As a result, major telcos have paused these services while five newly licensed companies take over airtime and data lending in Nigeria.

RELATED: 7 smart alternatives Nigerians can use now that MTN and Airtel have stopped airtime loans

The 5 FCCPC-approved airtime and data lending providers

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Young Nigerian professional on his phone after being able to borrow airtime
Young professional on his phone

The FCCPC has approved the following companies to operate airtime and data credit services.

While full service details are yet to be released, they are expected to provide airtime and data credit through regulated digital platforms.

1. Total TIM Nigeria Limited

2. Rane Interactive Medien CLS Limited

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3. Mode NG Applications Nigeria Limited

Read Also: Here's How To Convert Airtime To Cash On All Networks

4. Cloud Interactive Associate Limited

5. Coverage Broadband Limited

A broadband and digital connectivity-focused company that will likely help deliver data lending and internet-related credit services, possibly working closely with mobile internet usage systems.

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These companies are not telecom networks like MTN or Airtel. Instead, they are tech and fintech-style service providers licensed to offer digital airtime and data credit services under FCCPC rules.

These companies are expected to run services through mobile apps, digital platforms, and fintech-style lending systems, rather than traditional USSD SIM-based borrowing.

Read also: How to Share & Gift Data on MTN, Airtel, and Glo: Step-by-Step Guide 

How Nigerians will now borrow airtime and data

A lady looking displeased while pressing her phone
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The new process is more formal than simply dialling a code. You will likely need to use an official app or website to request credit, and your eligibility will be based on your recharge history and usage patterns.

New users will probably start with smaller borrowing limits.

Typically, repayment may be done through your next airtime recharge, wallet or in-app payment or auto-deduction depending on the provider

What this means for Nigerians

Borrowers can now expect clearer repayment terms before committing to a loan, along with more regulated and transparent fees. 

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This new setting opens up increased competition beyond traditional telecom operators and ensures better consumer protection under the official FCCPC rules.

There are some drawbacks. The onboarding process may be slightly longer, and not every user will qualify for credit immediately. 

READ ALSO: 7 Best Cafes in Lagos with Free Wi-Fi for Remote Workers 

Will MTN and Airtel bring back airtime and data borrowing?

Black man thinking
Black man thinking
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Yes, but not immediately.

MTN and Airtel are expected to resume airtime and data lending once they fully comply with FCCPC requirements. When they return, their services will likely be more regulated and more transparent

However, the real question now is: Will these new providers make borrowing airtime faster and easier than the old MTN, Airtel, and Globacom?

CONTINUE READING: The Best Night Data Plans Across All Networks in Nigeria 

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