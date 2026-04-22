FCCPC-approved 5 new providers for airtime and data borrowing

FCCPC-approved 5 new providers for airtime and data borrowing

Nigerians can now borrow airtime and data from these 5 new providers (not MTN or Airtel)

MTN and Airtel have paused airtime and data borrowing in Nigeria, but the service isn’t gone. The FCCPC has approved five new providers to take over. Here’s how Nigerians can now borrow airtime, what’s changed, and what to expect from the new system

For years, borrowing airtime or data in Nigeria was straightforward: dial a short code, receive instant credit, and pay it back with your next recharge.

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However, the process has recently changed. If you have been unable to borrow from MTN or Airtel lately, it isn't a network glitch.

Following a new directive from the FCCPC, airtime and data borrowing are now categorised as formal loan services. As a result, major telcos have paused these services while five newly licensed companies take over airtime and data lending in Nigeria.

The 5 FCCPC-approved airtime and data lending providers

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The FCCPC has approved the following companies to operate airtime and data credit services.

While full service details are yet to be released, they are expected to provide airtime and data credit through regulated digital platforms.

1. Total TIM Nigeria Limited

2. Rane Interactive Medien CLS Limited

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3. Mode NG Applications Nigeria Limited

4. Cloud Interactive Associate Limited

5. Coverage Broadband Limited

A broadband and digital connectivity-focused company that will likely help deliver data lending and internet-related credit services, possibly working closely with mobile internet usage systems.

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These companies are not telecom networks like MTN or Airtel. Instead, they are tech and fintech-style service providers licensed to offer digital airtime and data credit services under FCCPC rules.

These companies are expected to run services through mobile apps, digital platforms, and fintech-style lending systems, rather than traditional USSD SIM-based borrowing.

How Nigerians will now borrow airtime and data

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The new process is more formal than simply dialling a code. You will likely need to use an official app or website to request credit, and your eligibility will be based on your recharge history and usage patterns.

New users will probably start with smaller borrowing limits.

Typically, repayment may be done through your next airtime recharge, wallet or in-app payment or auto-deduction depending on the provider

What this means for Nigerians

Borrowers can now expect clearer repayment terms before committing to a loan, along with more regulated and transparent fees.

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This new setting opens up increased competition beyond traditional telecom operators and ensures better consumer protection under the official FCCPC rules.

There are some drawbacks. The onboarding process may be slightly longer, and not every user will qualify for credit immediately.

Will MTN and Airtel bring back airtime and data borrowing?

Black man thinking

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Yes, but not immediately.

MTN and Airtel are expected to resume airtime and data lending once they fully comply with FCCPC requirements. When they return, their services will likely be more regulated and more transparent

However, the real question now is: Will these new providers make borrowing airtime faster and easier than the old MTN, Airtel, and Globacom?