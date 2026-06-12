“I forgive, but I can't forget” — Dede revisits infamous pee-box incident at BBNaija Reunion (Day 3)

Dede and Sultana revisit the BBNaija Season 10 pee-box incident on Reunion Day 3, reopening tensions over apology, blame, and what really happened in the house.

Dede says she has forgiven Sultana over the BBNaija pee-box incident but admits she has not been able to forget it

Sultana insists the incident was accidental, saying she was heavily intoxicated and had no memory of what happened

The reunion conversation also reignites tension with Doris over how she handled the aftermath of the controversy

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One of the most talked-about moments from BBNaija Season 10 resurfaced on reunion night as Dede and Sultana revisited the incident in which Sultana urinated in Dede’s box inside Biggie’s house, a controversy that had long appeared settled but clearly still carried tension.

The third episode of the reunion brought both women face-to-face as they addressed what had happened during the season. While Dede said she had forgiven Sultana, she made it clear that the incident was not something she had fully moved past.

BBNaija host Ebuka and former housemates at the BBNaija 10/10 Reunion

Dede explained that she accepted Sultana’s apology at the time so they could continue living together in the house without ongoing conflict, but insisted that acceptance did not equal closure.

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“She apologised, I accepted the apology and we moved on, but have I accepted the apology? Absolutely not,” she said during the exchange.

Sultana, however, maintained that there was no malicious intent behind the incident. She said she was heavily intoxicated at the time and did not have a clear memory of what happened.

BBNaija Season 10 first runner-up, Dede

She also pushed back against any suggestion that the act was deliberate. “Even if I wanted to spite you, trust me, I wouldn't pee in your box. There are other things I would do,” she said. “I was really high… I don't remember what I did.”

As the conversation continued, attention shifted to Doris, whose involvement in the aftermath became another point of disagreement among the housemates.

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Sultana accused Doris of misrepresenting how events unfolded, claiming she was portrayed in a negative light while Doris positioned herself as the housemate who stepped in to clean up after the incident.

She described Doris as a “green snake under the green grass” and insisted she did not owe her gratitude.

Sultana at the BBNaija Season 10 Reunion

“You don't deserve any thank you from me,” Sultana said.

Doris, however, defended her actions, saying she acted out of concern at the time and expected some level of appreciation for what she did after the incident.

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“We had to unpack the box. I had to hand-wash all the clothes and spread them… and not a single thank you came from Sultana's mouth,” she said.

The exchange was one of several heated moments in the third reunion episode, which continues to revisit unresolved tensions and shifting alliances among former housemates.

It also reignited broader conversations among viewers about accountability, apology, and how conflicts formed inside the BBNaija house continue to follow contestants long after filming ends.

The BBNaija Season 10 Reunion continues weeknights at 10:00 PM on Africa Magic Showcase and 10:30 PM on Africa Magic Family on DStv and GOtv, with episodes also available on DStv Stream.

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