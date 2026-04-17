Airtel suspends airtime, data borrowing services as new lending rules take effect in Nigeria

Airtel Nigeria has suspended its airtime and data borrowing services following new digital lending regulations affecting telecom operators.

Airtel Nigeria has suspended its airtime and data borrowing services.

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The move follows new digital lending regulations introduced in Nigeria.

The services allow users to borrow airtime or data and repay later.

The suspension is expected to affect millions of prepaid subscribers nationwide.

Airtel Nigeria has suspended its airtime and data credit services, a move linked to new lending regulations affecting digital financial services in the country.

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The affected services, commonly used by prepaid subscribers, allow customers to borrow airtime or mobile data and repay on their next recharge. The suspension means users can no longer access these credit options for now.

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Industry sources say the decision is tied to updated rules governing digital lending in Nigeria, which are aimed at improving transparency, consumer protection and regulatory oversight in the fast-growing sector.

The new framework is being enforced by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, which has been tightening controls on companies offering credit services through digital platforms.

Although telecom operators are not traditional lenders, services like airtime and data borrowing fall under digital credit offerings, bringing them within the scope of the new regulations.

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As a result, companies are expected to review their operations and ensure compliance before resuming such services.

The suspension by Airtel is expected to affect a large number of users who rely on airtime and data loans, especially during emergencies or when they run out of credit.

Other telecom operators in Nigeria, including MTN Nigeria and Globacom, may also review their credit services in response to the regulatory changes, although there has been no official confirmation of similar suspensions at the time of reporting.

While the suspension may be temporary, its duration will likely depend on how quickly telecom operators align their services with the new regulatory framework.

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