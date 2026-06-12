Celebrating 15 years of Wizkid's iconic debut album 'Superstar'

June 12 is a monumental date in Nigeria’s history as it marks the day former Military Head of State General Ibrahim Babangida annulled what is regarded as the nation’s freest election, thus robbing Chief Moshood Kashiomawo Abiola of his Presidential mandate and Nigerians the chance of having what could have been its most popular leader.

It was on this day of significant national weight that a fast-rising star who’s from Ogun State, the same state as MKO Abiola, chose to release his debut album. That artist is the fresh-faced 20-year-old called Ayodeji Balogun AKA Wizkid, and he will call his album ‘Superstar’.

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Before releasing his debut album, Wizkid was already making waves within the industry, where some of the era’s biggest superstars, including MI Abaga, had reckoned with his talent and even gave him a spot on his 2009 debut album ‘Talk About It,’ which he grabbed with both hands with a glossy hook on ‘Fast Money, Fast Cars’ that was a promise of what was to come.

Nigerian music megastar Wizkid

Wizkid would be signed by Banky W, Nigeria’s R&B King and the label boss of Empire Mate Entertainment, who had become one of the industry’s top imprints. Under Banky W’s mentorship and lessons gathered from frequenting studios around the Ojuelegba axis of Lagos state, where he grew up, Wizkid’s warm melodies, hearty writing, and new school swagger found structure and mainstream purpose.

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His 2010 single ‘Holla At Your Boy’ became a nationwide smash that won him the hearts of a young generation of listeners, and cameos from era-defining rapper Ice Prince and other stars like Mo’hit Records' D’Prince endorsed him as the crown prince of Nigerian pop music who will, in the near future, become King. His new school sound and swag earned him a fierce followership of a generation of young listeners who will grow with him as he goes on to become perhaps the most important and greatest artist in the history of Nigerian pop music since 2000.

Wizkid: The Superstar who was promised

When Wizkid released his debut album on June 12, 2011, it was more than a young star staking a claim for mainstream fame. The album’s title, ‘Superstar’, was both a statement of ambition and a declaration of a status in waiting. A star who carried the weight of endorsement from the entertainment industry and the huge expectation of fans who consider him the face of a new generation, Wizkid offset this expectation with a fantastic debut album that captures the dynamism of his talent and his readiness to lead Nigerian pop music into its next era.

Wizkid’s ‘Superstar’ ushered in an artist who was skilled in making music that moved the people. Whether he was finding inspiration in Fuji music with the party starter ‘Pakurumo,’ turning up the American pop and rap influences to create the club bangers ‘Don’t Dull’ and ‘Tease Me,’ crafting R&B records with teenage gidiness on ‘Gidi Girl’, or singing his way into the hearts of mlillioms with ‘Love My Baby,’ his originality, urgency of his talent, and the freshness of youth lit up the project.

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To make such an important album, Wizkid was paired with rising producer Samklef, who produced almost the entirety of the project and helped craft a sound that will bring a new complexity to Nigerian pop music. With masterful A&R and Executive Production from Banky W, the album delivered on all fronts with cohesion, hits, and impact that would take Wizkid from rising star to Superstardom.

15 years later, the songs from this album are still in rotation on the radio, clubs, and even individual playlists.

'Oluwa Loni’ still serves as a declaration of unflinching faith to achieve purpose, ‘What You Wanna Do?’ can get any party going, ‘Eme Boyz’ featuring Banky W and label mate Skales brings a rush of nostalgia of the group that brought a new coolness to Nigerian pop music, and ‘For Me,’ featuring Wande Coal is a testament of enduring friendship between two the savants of Afrobeats.

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‘Superstar’ propelled Nigerian pop music and ushered in the career of a musician who will redefine the image of the African youth on the global stage. It ranks very high on the list of the most important albums in Nigerian music history. A bulk of what Afrobeats has achieved today and the stars who defined the music can be traced to this album.