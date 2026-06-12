Despite billions already spent on power, Nigeria to spend another $11bn on solar to boost electricity supply

Despite billions already spent on the power sector, Nigeria plans to invest another $11 billion in solar energy projects as part of efforts to boost electricity supply and expand generation capacity to 209,000MW by 2050.

Nigeria plans to invest another $11 billion in 53 solar power projects.

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The projects are part of a strategy to increase electricity generation capacity to 209,000MW by 2050.

More than 1,300 solar mini-grid and off-grid projects are also being developed nationwide.

The government aims to provide electricity access to 17.5 million Nigerians and reduce dependence on generators.

Nigeria is set to invest another $11 billion in solar energy projects as part of an ambitious plan to significantly expand electricity generation and improve access to power across the country, despite billions of dollars already spent on the power sector over the years with limited improvement in electricity supply .

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According to a recent report, the country currently has 53 utility-scale solar projects in various stages of development, with a combined investment value of approximately $11 billion. The projects form part of Nigeria's long-term strategy to increase electricity generation capacity to 209,000 megawatts (MW) by 2050, a target that would represent one of the largest expansions of power infrastructure in the country's history.

The planned investment comes as millions of Nigerians continue to grapple with unreliable electricity, frequent grid collapses, and a heavy dependence on petrol and diesel generators for homes and businesses.

For decades, successive governments have committed substantial resources to improving electricity generation, transmission, and distribution. Yet many households and businesses still receive only a few hours of power daily, forcing them to rely on alternative energy sources at significant cost.

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The latest solar push is expected to play a key role in Nigeria's transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. Authorities believe expanding solar generation will not only increase electricity supply but also reduce dependence on fossil fuels and improve energy access in underserved communities.

Beyond the large-scale solar projects, the Federal Government is also accelerating efforts to deploy renewable energy solutions through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA). The agency is currently implementing programmes aimed at expanding electricity access through mini-grids and standalone solar systems in rural and off-grid communities.

According to available data, more than 1,300 solar mini-grid and off-grid projects are being developed nationwide, including about 250 interconnected mini-grids designed to support electricity distribution in communities not adequately served by the national grid.

The broader renewable energy programme is backed by approximately $750 million in public funding and an additional $1.1 billion in expected private sector investment, reflecting growing interest in Nigeria's renewable energy sector.

Power Minister, Joseph Tegbe

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Officials say the initiative could provide electricity access to about 17.5 million Nigerians within the next three years while helping to reduce the country's dependence on generators by replacing an estimated 250,000 diesel-powered units.

The announcement comes just months after concerns were raised about the pace of improvement in Nigeria's electricity sector despite significant investments over the years. Industry experts have repeatedly argued that increasing generation alone will not solve the country's power challenges without corresponding upgrades to transmission infrastructure, distribution networks, and sector governance.

While the 209,000MW target remains a long-term ambition, the success of the solar projects will largely depend on sustained funding, private-sector participation, regulatory stability, and the government's ability to translate ambitious plans into reliable electricity for consumers.