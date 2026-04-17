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This is why MTN has suspended airtime and data borrowing for its customers

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 08:55 - 17 April 2026
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New FCCPC rules has impacted MTN's capacity to lend customers data and airtime
MTN Nigeria has suspended its airtime and data borrowing services following new FCCPC lending regulations. Here’s why it happened and what it means.
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  • MTN suspended XtraTime and XtraByte in April 2026 in compliance to the new FCCPC lending regulations.

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  • Airtime/data borrowing is now classified as a loan.

  • The suspension is temporary while MTN seeks compliance.

If you’ve dialled *303# to borrow airtime or data from MTN Nigeria recently and couldn’t, you’re not alone.

Millions of Nigerians who rely on borrowing airtime and data were recently hit with an unexpected disruption as MTN Nigeria temporarily suspended its XtraTime and XtraByte services.

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This occurred around April 12–16, 2026, due to new government regulations introduced by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

These services previously allowed prepaid users to:

  • Repay automatically on their next recharge

mtn-suspends-airtime-data-loans-nigeria
A frustrated person
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Now, users attempting to access the service are met with messages indicating it is “currently unavailable”

Read Next: MTN vs Airtel Call Rates in 2025: Which Network Is Cheaper for Voice Calls?

The new rule, called the Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025, now treats airtime and data borrowing as a form of loan.

So instead of being just a telecom feature, XtraTime is now seen as:

  • A credit service

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  • A financial product

  • Something that needs proper licensing and regulation

Because of this, MTN had to pause the service while it works on meeting these new requirements.

This means:

  • You can’t borrow airtime or data for now

  • Your old borrowed balance is still valid and will be deducted when you recharge

  • Regular recharges and data purchases are working normally

Read Next: MTN vs Airtel 5G Router: Which is Better?

MTN is trying to comply

mtn-suspends-airtime-data-loans-nigeria
A frustrated man

MTN says the suspension is temporary and necessary to:

  • Complete compliance processes

  • Align with the FCCPC framework

  • Obtain required approvals

The company disclosed this in a filing to the Nigerian Exchange, stating that the pause is tied to implementing processes under the 2025 regulations 

Read Also: Here's How To Convert Airtime To Cash On All Networks

Will this affect MTN's business?

According to MTN in a corporate notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Thursday:

  • The financial impact will be minimal

  • XtraTime contributes only a small portion of revenue

The company stated it does not expect a “material impact” on its overall performance.

However, there could be indirect effects:

  • Customer experience may take a hit

  • Some users may consider alternatives

Read Next: The Best Night Data Plans Across All Networks in Nigeria 

Will MTN bring it back?

mtn-suspends-airtime-data-loans-nigeria

Yes, most likely.

MTN has said the suspension is temporary, and the service is expected to return once:

  • It gets the required approvals

  • It aligns with the new regulations

However, when it comes back, things may change:

  • Clearer terms and charges

  • Stricter borrowing conditions

  • Possibly new limits

MTN says it is monitoring user behaviour and will provide updates in its upcoming financial reports.

For users, instead of borrowing, you may consider asking friends and family to share data or airtime with you or use the Pay-As-You-Go feature. 

Read Also: Starlink Is Great, But These Providers Might Be Better (and Cheaper) 

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