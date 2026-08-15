Jowi Zaza net worth 2026: Biography, age, wife, houses and cars

Jowi Zaza built his wealth through the family-owned Jezco Oil business and became one of Nigeria's most recognised young businessmen

Jowi Zaza built his wealth through the family-owned Jezco Oil business and became one of Nigeria's most recognised young businessmen

Jowi Zaza is one of Nigeria's richest young businessmen, but unlike many wealthy socialites, he keeps a relatively low profile. Here's a look at his businesses, luxury lifestyle, estimated net worth and how he built his fortune.

Jowi Zaza is the son of billionaire businessman Chief Joseph Ezeokafor, founder of Jezco Oil.

He built his career through the family's oil and gas business and is regarded as one of Nigeria's wealthiest young entrepreneurs.

His estimated net worth ranges between $50 million and $80 million, although there is no official Forbes confirmation.

He is known for his luxury cars, private lifestyle and friendships with some of Nigeria's biggest celebrities.

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Many Nigerians know Jowi Zaza for the luxury cars, private jet trips and celebrity friendships. But beyond the flashy lifestyle, many still ask the same question: who exactly is Jowi Zaza and where did all the money come from?

Joseph Ezeokafor Jr., popularly known as Jowi Zaza, is a Nigerian businessman from Anambra State. He is the son of billionaire businessman Chief Joseph Ezeokafor, founder of Jezco Oil Nigeria Limited, one of Nigeria's major downstream oil and gas companies.

He was born on March 19, 1985. He hails from Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State and is married to Melanie Eze Okafor Jr. Over the years, he has become one of Nigeria's most recognised young businessmen, thanks to his role in the family-owned oil and gas business and his high-profile lifestyle.

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Education and business journey

Jowi attended Sacred Heart Seminary in Enugu before studying at Madonna University. He later earned postgraduate qualifications from Coventry University in the United Kingdom and also attended Kelce College of Business in the United States. After school, he joined the family business and became one of the faces behind its continued expansion.

Unlike many wealthy Nigerians who constantly grant interviews, Jowi rarely speaks publicly about his business. Most of the attention around him comes from photos of his luxury lifestyle and appearances alongside personalities like Obi Cubana, Cubana Chief Priest, E-Money, Kcee and Phyno.

Jowi Zaza's net worth

Reports estimates Jowi Zaza's net worth at between $50 million and $80 million, although no official Forbes ranking confirmed the figure.

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There is no official Forbes figure for Jowi Zaza's wealth, and estimates vary widely across different publications. Several Nigerian media outlets estimate his fortune at between $75 million and $110 million, largely from the oil and gas business inherited and expanded through Jezco Oil, alongside other investments. These figures remain unofficial.

Cars and luxury lifestyle

The businessman keeps a low public profile despite gaining attention for his luxury lifestyle and expensive cars.

If there's one thing Jowi is known for, it's expensive cars.

Reports over the years have linked him with several luxury vehicles, including:

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Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Lamborghini Aventador

Bentley Continental GT

Brabus G-Wagon

Mercedes-Benz models

He reportedly owns several luxury properties, reflecting his immense wealth. His known real estate portfolio includes his main residence on Chevron Drive in Lekki, a multi-bedroom mansion in Banana Island, and a luxury duplex in the United Kingdom.

Despite owning these high-end properties, Jowi Zaza has maintained a relatively low profile and rarely flaunted his homes compared to many other Nigerian billionaires.

Why Nigerians always talk about him

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Jowi Zaza trends online anytime videos of him spending lavishly or hanging out with celebrities surface. His quiet personality has also added to the curiosity, with many wondering how someone who barely gives interviews still commands so much attention.