Socialite Jowizaza’s father finally returned home after kidnappers let him go
Chief J. J. Ezeokafor, father of socialite Jowizaza, regained his freedom after being kidnapped in Awka.
A Catholic reverend sister who was abducted also returned safely.
Anambra Police confirmed the release and launched a joint manhunt for the kidnappers.
Police have not disclosed whether any ransom was paid as investigations continue.
The father of Nigerian socialite Jowizaza, Chief J. J. Ezeokafor, has regained his freedom days after he was abducted in Anambra State.
His release was confirmed by the Anambra State Police Command on Thursday, bringing relief to his family, friends and many Nigerians who had followed the shocking kidnapping story.
Chief Ezeokafor, a respected businessman, was kidnapped on Tuesday, August 4, while travelling from his home to a prayer ground in the Ifite-Awka area of the state. Reports said he had gone to the prayer ground alone without his usual security aides or police escorts.
According to the police, a Catholic reverend sister who was also abducted has equally regained her freedom.
Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said security agencies are now focused on finding those behind the crime.
He said, "The Command is currently working to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the victims' release and gather information that will help track down the perpetrators."
Ikenga also revealed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnanna Oji Ama, has directed a joint operation involving the Police, the Nigerian Military, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to hunt down the kidnappers.
"The Commissioner of Police has ordered a joint manhunt involving the Police, Military, Department of State Services (DSS), and Civil Defence Corps to arrest the suspect group responsible for the crime," he said.
READ ALSO: ‘You are the cause of this madness’ — Jowizaza’s sister blames him for father’s kidnap, alleges ₦40bn debt
How the kidnapping happened
News of the abduction first gained attention after lawyer Chukwudi Iwuchukwu shared details of the incident on Facebook.
According to him, Chief Ezeokafor had gone to the prayer ground by himself, something he reportedly did on several occasions despite having security personnel attached to him.
Iwuchukwu alleged that armed men stormed the prayer ground while the businessman was praying and whisked him away to an unknown location.
The incident reportedly threw his hometown of Ekwulobia into mourning and uncertainty, with residents praying for his safe return.
He also claimed the community took the unusual decision to postpone its annual New Yam Festival, saying it was inappropriate to celebrate while one of its most prominent sons remained in captivity.
Although the police have confirmed that the victims are now safe, authorities have yet to reveal whether any ransom was paid before their release. Investigations are ongoing as security operatives continue efforts to identify and arrest everyone connected to the abduction.