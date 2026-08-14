Advertisement

‘You are the cause of this madness’ — Jowizaza’s sister blames him for father’s kidnap, alleges ₦40bn debt

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 14:05 - 14 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
‘You are the cause of this madness’ — Jowizaza’s sister blames him for father’s kidnap, alleges ₦40bn debt
Blessing, the sister of Nigerian socialite Jowizaza, has blamed her brother’s lifestyle for the kidnap of their father, billionaire businessman and founder of Jezco Oil, Joseph Ezeokafor
Advertisement

  • Jowizaza’s sister Blessing blames his social media lifestyle for their father’s kidnap.

Advertisement

  • Blessing alleges the family owes banks over ₦40 billion in debts.

  • She appeals to the kidnappers to release billionaire businessman Joseph Ezeokafor.

In a series of posts, Blessing accused Jowizaza of flaunting wealth on social media despite the family’s alleged financial struggles.

She claimed that his display of wealth may have attracted kidnappers to their father, who was reportedly abducted while praying at a mountain in Anambra State.

Advertisement

“Y jowizaza. My brother. You are the cause of this madness. Social media noise when we don’t have that money. You use audio money to make hoodlums think the money is available. Imagine! 1billion.”

Blessing added that she would hold Jowizaza responsible if anything happens to their father, while claiming that the family owes banks billions of naira.

“If anything happens to my dad,I will hold u responsible. Making noise,when we are owing bank 40billion naira and this people think the money is there.

“See what ur madness exposing has done to us.. Fake life. Claiming what we don’t have..you are owing banks fcmb 40 billion no hope to pay. You are owing union bank.

You are struggling even American company I introduced u guys feedco. Yet u keep making noise”

Advertisement

She also appealed to the kidnappers to release her father, insisting that the family does not have the money they believe is available.

“Kidnappers they don’t have money. It is audio money, pls leave my dad alone. Pls release him, they are swimming in debt

Dad always move simple. This church has been his quiet place and if not for this noise on social media, he will never be noticed and people mistake youth exerberant audio money to reality”

Ezeokafor was kidnapped on August 5, 2026, at a Catholic prayer ground in Ifite, Awka, Anambra State, where he had gone to pray without his security personnel.

The kidnappers have reportedly increased their ransom demand from ₦700 million to ₦1.5 billion. According to a family member, efforts to establish communication with the abductors have proved difficult.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
UK opens 2026 Commonwealth Fellowships for Nigerians – here's how to apply before the deadline
News
14.08.2026
UK opens 2026 Commonwealth Fellowships for Nigerians – here's how to apply before the deadline
Trove upgrades App with Margin Investing, IPO Access, and Extended US Stock Trading
Lifestyle
14.08.2026
Trove upgrades App with Margin Investing, IPO Access, and Extended US Stock Trading
Osun governorship election 2026: Date, candidates, parties and everything voters should know
News
14.08.2026
Osun governorship election 2026: Date, candidates, parties and everything voters should know
Woman remanded in Kirikiri over alleged threats against Mohbad’s widow
Entertainment
14.08.2026
Woman remanded in Kirikiri over alleged threats against Mohbad’s widow
Lateef Adedimeji, Linda Ejiofor to star in Black Market as Lagos premiere attempts world record
Entertainment
14.08.2026
Lateef Adedimeji, Linda Ejiofor to star in Black Market as Lagos premiere attempts world record
Meet Seyi Makinde’s new running mate, Lawal Daura: His career, achievements and controversies
News
14.08.2026
Meet Seyi Makinde’s new running mate, Lawal Daura: His career, achievements and controversies