‘You are the cause of this madness’ — Jowizaza’s sister blames him for father’s kidnap, alleges ₦40bn debt

‘You are the cause of this madness’ — Jowizaza’s sister blames him for father’s kidnap, alleges ₦40bn debt

‘You are the cause of this madness’ — Jowizaza’s sister blames him for father’s kidnap, alleges ₦40bn debt

Blessing, the sister of Nigerian socialite Jowizaza, has blamed her brother’s lifestyle for the kidnap of their father, billionaire businessman and founder of Jezco Oil, Joseph Ezeokafor

Jowizaza’s sister Blessing blames his social media lifestyle for their father’s kidnap.

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Blessing alleges the family owes banks over ₦40 billion in debts.

She appeals to the kidnappers to release billionaire businessman Joseph Ezeokafor.

In a series of posts, Blessing accused Jowizaza of flaunting wealth on social media despite the family’s alleged financial struggles.

She claimed that his display of wealth may have attracted kidnappers to their father, who was reportedly abducted while praying at a mountain in Anambra State.

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“Y jowizaza. My brother. You are the cause of this madness. Social media noise when we don’t have that money. You use audio money to make hoodlums think the money is available. Imagine! 1billion.”

Blessing added that she would hold Jowizaza responsible if anything happens to their father, while claiming that the family owes banks billions of naira.

“If anything happens to my dad,I will hold u responsible. Making noise,when we are owing bank 40billion naira and this people think the money is there.

“See what ur madness exposing has done to us.. Fake life. Claiming what we don’t have..you are owing banks fcmb 40 billion no hope to pay. You are owing union bank.

You are struggling even American company I introduced u guys feedco. Yet u keep making noise”

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She also appealed to the kidnappers to release her father, insisting that the family does not have the money they believe is available.

“Kidnappers they don’t have money. It is audio money, pls leave my dad alone. Pls release him, they are swimming in debt

Dad always move simple. This church has been his quiet place and if not for this noise on social media, he will never be noticed and people mistake youth exerberant audio money to reality”

Ezeokafor was kidnapped on August 5, 2026, at a Catholic prayer ground in Ifite, Awka, Anambra State, where he had gone to pray without his security personnel.