Guests, filmmakers and representatives of Planet Bottling Company and EbonyLife Creative Academy attended the premiere of On the Move, a short film and documentary celebrating the resilience and everyday struggles of Lagos hawkers and informal workers

Guests, filmmakers and representatives of Planet Bottling Company and EbonyLife Creative Academy attended the premiere of On the Move, a short film and documentary celebrating the resilience and everyday struggles of Lagos hawkers and informal workers

Reaktor shines spotlight on Lagos hustlers with new film and documentary made with EbonyLife

Reaktor Energy Drink and EbonyLife Creative Academy premiered "On the Move," a short film and documentary highlighting the daily struggles, resilience and dreams of Lagos hawkers and informal workers.

Planet Bottling Company, the makers of Reaktor Energy Drink, has teamed up with EbonyLife Creative Academy to tell the stories of everyday Nigerians who hustle daily to survive in Lagos.

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The company premiered a short film titled "On the Move" alongside a documentary, "On the Move: Chasing Tomorrow," at EbonyLife Cinema in Lagos, where journalists and invited guests got an early look at the productions.

Unlike a typical brand campaign, the project blends fiction with real-life experiences, focusing on street hawkers, distributors and other informal workers whose daily struggles often go unnoticed.

A story many Lagosians can relate to

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The fictional film follows Sodiq, a young man who survives by hawking Reaktor Energy Drink across Lagos. His life takes another difficult turn after his landlord throws him out, while he also struggles to care for his asthmatic sister.

Things begin to change after a running coach notices how fast Sodiq chases after a moving bus to make a sale. Although he gets cheated by a customer, the coach sees his hidden talent and decides to train him.

As Sodiq's sister reminds him, "You must do everything in your power to fight this war and win," while his coach tells him, "Problems no dey finish." Those words become the motivation that pushes him beyond survival and towards purpose.

Documentary captures real Lagos hustlers

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The documentary shifts from fiction to reality by following actual hawkers whose lives inspired the film.

One of them is Qudus Adeyemi from Abeokuta, who revealed he once suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car while hawking. Another is Modupe Adeleke, popularly known as "Gbaremu," while veteran distributor Abdulakeem Oladele shared his experience after spending more than 15 years in the business and managing dozens of hawkers.

Speaking at the premiere, Planet Bottling Company's Marketing Manager, Naji Awada, said the company decided to produce another film after the success of its first project.

"We decided to produce another film after the overwhelmingly positive response to our first project. This new production shines a light on the everyday heroes whose stories resonate with all of us. It reinforces an important message: achieving your goals requires resilience, determination and a willingness to keep pushing, no matter the challenges along the way."

Awada added that the film is intended to inspire viewers to remain committed to their dreams despite the obstacles they face.

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"Everyone has a goal worth chasing. Our role is to remind people that with resilience, hard work and the courage to push beyond their limits, even the biggest dreams can become reality."

Director Gbenga Adeoti described working on the project as exhilarating, and said the aim was to remind people that life should be about more than just surviving.

"The idea is for the audience to actually live a life of purpose and try to push beyond their limits."

Lead actor Ezekiel Abayomi, who played Sodiq, said the role made him appreciate the realities many Nigerians face every day.

"Playing Sodiq reminded me that many of the people we ignore every day are fighting battles we know nothing about. The biggest lesson I took away is that kindness costs nothing, pay people what they deserve, treat them with respect, and never stop pushing because things can always get better."

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More stories are coming

EbonyLife Creative Academy's Head of Administration, Michael Oyebade, described the partnership as an opportunity to spotlight ordinary Nigerians while giving the academy's graduates a platform to showcase their skills.

He also revealed that the collaboration will expand into a multi-episode series next year, focusing on more real-life stories from Nigerians navigating the country's challenging economy.

Planet Bottling Company's Communications Manager, Franklyn Eluagu

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Planet Bottling Company's Communications Manager, Franklyn Eluagu, added that the documentary was created to prove that the struggles shown in the film are not fictional.

"The goal is valid. No matter where you are today, keep trusting the process, stay consistent and keep moving. That's the message behind On the Move. The documentary reminds us that these aren't fictional stories, they're the everyday realities of hawkers and hardworking Nigerians striving for a better life."

Beyond promoting an energy drink, On the Move shines a light on the resilience, sacrifices and determination of everyday Nigerians whose stories often go untold. By blending fiction with real-life experiences, Reaktor and EbonyLife Creative Academy have created a project that celebrates the spirit of perseverance while reminding viewers that every hustle has a story, and that with purpose, consistency and the courage to keep pushing, better days are possible.