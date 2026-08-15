Advertisement

VIDEO: Police catch Osun lawmaker with over 200 PVCs, 143 alleged vote buyers camped in his house

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 13:17 - 15 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Osun lawmaker Abiola Ibrahim Inaolaji was arrested by police during a raid on his residence in Ikire ahead of the election
Osun Police arrested Accord Party lawmaker Abiola Ibrahim Inaolaji after allegedly finding over 200 PVCs and 143 suspected electoral mercenaries at his Ikire residence ahead of the election.
Advertisement

  • Police arrested Osun lawmaker Abiola Ibrahim Inaolaji during a raid on his Ikire residence.

  • More than 200 Permanent Voter Cards and 143 suspected electoral mercenaries were allegedly recovered.

  • Police said the suspects were brought from Ondo State and promised money to vote.

  • Authorities have launched further investigations to identify other alleged sponsors and accomplices.

Advertisement

The Osun State Police Command has arrested a serving member of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Abiola Ibrahim Inaolaji, after raiding his residence in Ikire and allegedly discovering more than 143 suspected electoral mercenaries.

The lawmaker, who represents the Irewole/Isokan State Constituency, was arrested on Friday night during a security operation ahead of the local government election.

Police also said they recovered over 200 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) during the operation, raising fresh concerns over alleged vote-buying and election manipulation.

Advertisement

A video that surfaced online showed Ibrahim making what appeared to be a preliminary statement after his arrest. In the clip, he identified himself and allegedly admitted to helping transport the suspects into Osun from neighbouring states for the election.

READ ALSO: Meet Seyi Makinde’s new running mate, Lawal Daura: His career, achievements and controversies

According to the police, initial findings suggest the suspects were brought into Osun State from Ondo State to take part in illegal electoral activities.

Some of the 143 suspects arrested during the operation were escorted into police custody for questioning.

Investigators also claimed some of the suspects confessed they were recruited by a politician whose identity is yet to be confirmed. They allegedly told police that voters' cards were arranged for them and that they were promised money in exchange for casting votes.

Advertisement

The arrest comes as security agencies step up operations across Osun to prevent violence, vote buying and other offences that could affect the credibility of the election.

READ ALSO: Watch the moment Davido and Bus Aunty link up at London concert after saying she wants a collab with him

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer in Osun State, Abiodun Ojelabi, said investigations were ongoing.

He said investigations had commenced to identify and arrest other accomplices still on the run, while authorities also work to uncover "the full extent of the alleged network involved in the recruitment of electoral mercenaries, voter inducement and other related offences."

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official response from the lawmaker regarding the allegations beyond the video circulating online. The police investigation is still ongoing, and no court has convicted any of the suspects.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Jowi Zaza net worth 2026: Biography, age, wife, houses and cars
Lifestyle
15.08.2026
Jowi Zaza net worth 2026: Biography, age, wife, houses and cars
Nigerian man arrested as Ghana police foil alleged bank robbery plot, kill two suspects
News
15.08.2026
Nigerian man arrested as Ghana police foil alleged bank robbery plot, kill two suspects
Seaman Schnapps leads cultural renaissance at 2026 Osun-Osogbo festival
Lifestyle
15.08.2026
Seaman Schnapps leads cultural renaissance at 2026 Osun-Osogbo festival
Socialite Jowizaza’s father finally returned home after kidnappers let him go
News
15.08.2026
Socialite Jowizaza’s father finally returned home after kidnappers let him go
VIDEO: Police catch Osun lawmaker with over 200 PVCs, 143 alleged vote buyers camped in his house
News
15.08.2026
VIDEO: Police catch Osun lawmaker with over 200 PVCs, 143 alleged vote buyers camped in his house
Reaktor shines spotlight on Lagos hustlers with new film and documentary made with EbonyLife
Lifestyle
15.08.2026
Reaktor shines spotlight on Lagos hustlers with new film and documentary made with EbonyLife