Osun lawmaker Abiola Ibrahim Inaolaji was arrested by police during a raid on his residence in Ikire ahead of the election

Osun lawmaker Abiola Ibrahim Inaolaji was arrested by police during a raid on his residence in Ikire ahead of the election

VIDEO: Police catch Osun lawmaker with over 200 PVCs, 143 alleged vote buyers camped in his house

Osun Police arrested Accord Party lawmaker Abiola Ibrahim Inaolaji after allegedly finding over 200 PVCs and 143 suspected electoral mercenaries at his Ikire residence ahead of the election.

Police arrested Osun lawmaker Abiola Ibrahim Inaolaji during a raid on his Ikire residence.

More than 200 Permanent Voter Cards and 143 suspected electoral mercenaries were allegedly recovered.

Police said the suspects were brought from Ondo State and promised money to vote.

Authorities have launched further investigations to identify other alleged sponsors and accomplices.

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The Osun State Police Command has arrested a serving member of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Abiola Ibrahim Inaolaji, after raiding his residence in Ikire and allegedly discovering more than 143 suspected electoral mercenaries.

The lawmaker, who represents the Irewole/Isokan State Constituency, was arrested on Friday night during a security operation ahead of the local government election.

Video: Police arrest 143 suspected voters, Accord Party lawmaker in Osun#OsunElections #OsunDecides2026 pic.twitter.com/J50mqRViVY — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 15, 2026

Police also said they recovered over 200 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) during the operation, raising fresh concerns over alleged vote-buying and election manipulation.

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A video that surfaced online showed Ibrahim making what appeared to be a preliminary statement after his arrest. In the clip, he identified himself and allegedly admitted to helping transport the suspects into Osun from neighbouring states for the election.

According to the police, initial findings suggest the suspects were brought into Osun State from Ondo State to take part in illegal electoral activities.

Some of the 143 suspects arrested during the operation were escorted into police custody for questioning.

Investigators also claimed some of the suspects confessed they were recruited by a politician whose identity is yet to be confirmed. They allegedly told police that voters' cards were arranged for them and that they were promised money in exchange for casting votes.

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The arrest comes as security agencies step up operations across Osun to prevent violence, vote buying and other offences that could affect the credibility of the election.

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Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer in Osun State, Abiodun Ojelabi, said investigations were ongoing.

He said investigations had commenced to identify and arrest other accomplices still on the run, while authorities also work to uncover "the full extent of the alleged network involved in the recruitment of electoral mercenaries, voter inducement and other related offences."