Nigerian man arrested as Ghana police foil alleged bank robbery plot, kill two suspects

Ghana Police officers secured the area after an intelligence-led operation ended with two suspected robbers dead and a Nigerian suspect in custody in Accra

Ghana Police officers secured the area after an intelligence-led operation ended with two suspected robbers dead and a Nigerian suspect in custody in Accra

Ghana Police killed two suspected robbers and arrested a Nigerian during an operation over an alleged bank robbery plot in Accra. However, GCB Bank insists no robbery or attempted attack happened at its branch.

Ghana Police said they foiled an alleged bank robbery plot in Accra.

Nigerian suspect Augustine Okechuku Maazi was arrested during the operation.

Two suspected robbers were killed after an exchange of gunfire with police, while two others escaped.

GCB Bank later denied that its Labone branch was robbed or that any attempted robbery happened at its premises.

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Just when many Nigerians think bank drama is only happening at home, Ghana has its own headline.

The Ghana Police Service says it has arrested a Nigerian man, identified as Augustine Okechuku Maazi, while two other suspected members of an armed robbery gang were killed during an intelligence-led operation in Accra.

According to the police, the operation happened on Thursday after security agencies received intelligence that a robbery syndicate was allegedly planning coordinated attacks on GCB Bank, Ecobank and Zenith Bank branches in the Labone area of the Ghanaian capital.

Police said the information reached them around 10:45 a.m., prompting officers to quickly move into the area before any attack could happen.

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When officers arrived, they reportedly found the suspects sitting inside vehicles parked close to the banks.

One of the vehicles allegedly sped off immediately the suspects noticed the police. Officers chased the car and eventually arrested Maazi, while another suspect managed to escape.

The second vehicle also reportedly attempted to flee, but the occupants allegedly opened fire on the police.

"The robbers in the second vehicle also tried to escape amidst firing, but the police engaged them in a shootout, resulting in the death of two suspects," the Police Service said.

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Police added that another suspect escaped during the operation and is currently being hunted.

During the raid, officers recovered two vehicles believed to have been used by the gang—a Toyota Highlander with registration number GS-1434-18 and a Hyundai Tucson with registration number GS 7915-17. A blow pistol was also recovered.

Authorities said Maazi remains in police custody and is assisting investigators as they continue their investigation.

The bodies of the two deceased suspects have been deposited at the morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy.

The Ghana Police Service also appealed to residents to continue sharing credible information that could help security agencies prevent crime.

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GCB Bank disagrees with police account

GCB Bank later stated that its Labone branch was not robbed and that no customers, staff, funds or property were affected by the incident.

Not long after the police announcement, GCB Bank released its own statement distancing itself from reports suggesting its Labone branch was attacked.

The bank insisted there was no robbery and no attempted robbery at its premises.

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According to GCB Bank, its operations were never disrupted and no customer, staff member, funds or property belonging to the bank was affected during the incident.

The police, however, have not explained whether the suspected gang intended to force their way into any of the banks or whether customers and people around the area were the actual targets.