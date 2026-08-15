Seaman Schnapps leads cultural renaissance at 2026 Osun-Osogbo festival

As thousands of cultural enthusiasts, traditionalists, and tourists converged on Osogbo for the 2026 edition of the Osun-Osogbo festival, Seaman Schnapps announced its presence not merely as a sponsor but as a brand with a mission: to lead Nigeria’s cultural renaissance from the front.

The Osun-Osogbo festival, recognised by UNESCO as one of the world’s most significant intangible cultural heritage events, remains one of Nigeria’s most powerful platforms for cultural tourism and socio-economic activity.

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This year’s festival drew participants from across Nigeria and the diaspora, with the sacred grove serving as the spiritual centrepiece of celebrations that included royal homage to the Ataoja, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, from princes and community leaders across Osogbo.

Speaking at the event, Nnenna Onyenacho, Senior Brand Manager at Nigeria Distilleries Limited, explained the brand’s commitment to Nigeria’s cultural identity.

L-R: Nnenna Uche-Onyenacho, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, Mr Benson Oluwafiropo, and Oluwafemi Ayobami, Osogbo, during the team's visit to the revered monarch in celebration of the 2026 Osun Osogbo Festival.

“Osun-Osogbo is not just a festival. It is a festival that promotes and celebrates our heritage, our culture and our origin as a people,” she said. “Seaman Schnapps finds it relevant to be at this festival because it is the number one original prayer drink and it has been in existence for decades.”

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Onyenacho noted that the brand has observed a growing cultural reawakening among young Nigerians and Africans globally; a shift the brand is actively supporting. “Recently, we have noticed that Africans and Nigerians are beginning to realise that they need to come back to their roots and identify their culture and who they are. Seaman Schnapps is at the forefront of this campaign; to bring us back to our roots so that we know who we are and will be proud to identify our heritage in Nigeria and in the diaspora,” she said.

Particularly significant is the brand’s focus on connecting with the younger generation. Onyenacho pointed to Gen Z’s growing cultural expression through music, fashion, and art as evidence that the appetite for cultural identity is stronger than ever. “Seaman Schnapps relates well with Gen Z because we can see that they have begun to express themselves and show the world that they are proud of who they are,” she said. “These platforms- music, fashion, and art- are the different ways they can express themselves as Africans, Nigerians, and as Yorubas.”

Also speaking at the event, Gbemileke Lawal, Marketing Manager at Nigeria Distilleries Limited, reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to preserving and promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage through strategic brand partnerships. He emphasised that NDL’s investment in cultural festivals reflects deliberate business philosophy; one that recognises culture not as marketing backdrop but as a living expression of identity that deserves sustained corporate investment and celebration.

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Seaman Schnapps has confirmed its sponsorship of several major Nigerian cultural festivals this year, including the Osun-Osogbo festival, the Ojude-Oba festival, and the Ofola festival, as part of a broader campaign to champion authentic Nigerian culture and encourage a new generation of Nigerians to take pride in their roots.