Men celebrate International Men's Day 2026 by recognising strength, support, and positive contributions in society

Men celebrate International Men's Day 2026 by recognising strength, support, and positive contributions in society

International Men's Day 2026: 20 messages to share on WhatsApp and Instagram status

Celebrate International Men's Day 2026 with 20 inspiring messages for WhatsApp and Instagram status. Discover the history behind November 19 and the 2026 theme, 'The Future Is Everyone'.

International Men's Day 2026 is being celebrated on November 19 with the theme "The Future Is Everyone."

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The annual event celebrates men's positive contributions while raising awareness about men's health and well-being.

The day was founded in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh in Trinidad and Tobago to honour his father's birthday.

These 20 messages can be shared on WhatsApp and Instagram to appreciate men and highlight their struggles, strengths, and contributions.

While many men are often expected to "just handle it", International Men's Day is a reminder to appreciate the men who keep showing up, supporting their families, helping their communities, and quietly fighting battles people may never see.

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International Men's Day is celebrated every year on November 19 across more than 80 countries. The day focuses on celebrating the positive contributions of men while also creating awareness around men's health, mental well-being, and challenges affecting boys and men.

The celebration was founded by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history lecturer at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, on November 19, 1999. He chose the date to honour his father's birthday and highlight the importance of positive male role models.

Over the years, the day has grown into a global event built around six major pillars: promoting positive male role models, celebrating men's contributions, focusing on men's health and well-being, addressing challenges faced by men and boys, improving gender relations, and creating a safer society for everyone.

International Men's Day 2026 theme

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Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh founded International Men's Day in Trinidad and Tobago on November 19, 1999, to honor positive male role models.

The official theme for International Men's Day 2026 is "The Future Is Everyone."

The theme highlights the importance of working together to create a future where everyone, regardless of gender, has access to support, good health, education, and opportunities.

It also encourages communities to recognise that building a better society is not a responsibility for one group alone but something everyone contributes to.

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20 International Men's Day messages for WhatsApp and Instagram status