Mexican president draws praise for taking 21-hour economy flight to China while other world leaders arrive in private jets

Claudia Sheinbaum's trip to the APEC summit has gone viral, with a Weibo hashtag on her arrival drawing more than 10 million views.

Claudia Sheinbaum flew economy for about 21 hours from Mexico to China for the 2026 APEC summit.

She travelled on a regular China Southern Airlines ticket and reportedly sat in seat 33B.

Her predecessor sold Mexico's $200m presidential jet in 2023 as part of a push to cut government luxury spending.

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Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has drawn praise around the world for flying economy class to China, a trip that took about 21 hours, to attend the 2026 APEC summit in Shenzhen.

Sheinbaum, 64, left Mexico City late on 14 November for a 12:35 a.m. flight to Tijuana, according to Bloomberg, then continued on a China Southern Airlines flight to Shenzhen, where she arrived on Monday, 16 November.

Her team confirmed to AFP that she flew economy, and a Weibo user said fellow passengers saw her in seat 33B, an ordinary seat near the back. AFP reports she bought a regular ticket. She met Chinese President Xi Jinping on 17 November to discuss trade and boosting Mexican exports to China.

Claudia Sheinbaum

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The trip stood out because most leaders at the summit arrived on private or government jets. Chinese social media erupted with praise. AFP reported that a Weibo hashtag on her arrival drew over 10.2 million views by Wednesday, with one user commending her for being careful with taxpayers' money.

There's a reason Sheinbaum flew commercial. The flagship presidential jet, a Boeing 787 reportedly worth around $200 million, was sold by her predecessor and political mentor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in 2023.

He had called it a symbol of luxury and never used it, and it was sold at a loss to Tajikistan, according to the Associated Press and other outlets. Sheinbaum has continued his austerity policy, with Mexican leaders flying commercial as a rule since 2018.

That is also why she didn't buy a new one. Sheinbaum rarely travels abroad, and Mexican leaders have made a point of rejecting the trappings that come with the presidency. This was her first visit to China since taking office in 2024.

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As for why it made rounds on social media, the contrast is the point. In a world where heads of state travel in private aircraft, a president queueing with passengers, boarding an airport bus and sitting in the back became a story about restraint.