The hustle never stops: Miracle Onuoha calls Nigerians to rethink rest culture

Miracle Onuoha, founder of Fluidé Homes, launches the 'Rest to Rise' initiative to challenge Nigeria's relentless hustle culture. He advocates for incorporating recovery into the pursuit of ambition rather than treating rest as an earned luxury.

We know the language now. Burnout. Boundaries. Protecting your peace. Logging off when work gets too much. But between trying to build a career, make money, keep up with life and figure out adulthood, actually resting can feel like another thing we never quite get around to.

Miracle Onuoha, founder of Fluidé Homes, sees this contradiction as worth paying attention to. We are becoming more open to conversations about mental health, yet the pressure to keep pushing can make slowing down feel like falling behind.

He experienced this pressure firsthand in the early stages of his career. After University, he struggled to find his footing professionally, navigating long days and demanding routines in the pursuit of stability. The pace left little room for rest or recovery.

“I was working as hard as I could, but there was no room to recover,” he recalls.

That experience shaped how he thinks about ambition and recovery, and now informs Rest to Rise, an initiative championed by Fluidé Homes to encourage Nigerians to rethink their relationship with rest.

The question at its heart is as simple as “why do we keep treating rest as something we must earn?” More Than a Good Night’s Sleep.

For many young Nigerians, the pressure to make progress doesn’t end when the workday does. There are side hustles to maintain, courses to complete, opportunities to pursue and personal milestones that can make taking a break feel unproductive.

But the finish line keeps moving. There is always another goal, another expense or another reason to put rest off until later.

Rest to Rise highlights this relationship between ambition, wellbeing and the everyday choices that shape how we live. Through conversations with different voices, the initiative considers the pressures that make it difficult to switch off, even when we know we need to.

It goes far beyond pretending that everyone can simply slow down. For many Nigerians, working long hours is an economic necessity. Rather, the conversation asks how recovery can become part of the journey instead of something reserved for the end.

The thinking behind Rest to Rise connects naturally to Miracle’s journey with Fluidé Homes.

What began with his observation that quality bedsheets were difficult to find locally grew into a home essentials brand built around comfort and the everyday experience of living. The COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted the role of our homes as spaces for work, rest and retreat.

Now, Rest to Rise takes that conversation beyond the bedroom. Because while comfortable bedding can contribute to a restful environment, our relationship with rest also involves the expectations we place on ourselves and the guilt we sometimes attach to doing nothing.

The point of this initiative is not to abandon ambition. It is to reconsider the idea that pushing through exhaustion is the only way to demonstrate commitment to our goals.

The hustle may not be going anywhere. But perhaps we can rethink what it means to pursue goals without constantly putting our well-being on hold.

Through Fluidé Homes, Miracle is bringing that question into a wider conversation about how Nigerians live, work and recover.

After all, building the life you want should leave room for you to actually live it.