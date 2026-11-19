President Bola Tinubu unveils the ₦100 million mortgage loan scheme to expand home ownership for Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu unveils the ₦100 million mortgage loan scheme to expand home ownership for Nigerians

Nigeria's ₦100 million mortgage loan: How to apply, eligibility, and key requirements

The Federal Government has launched the MREIF mortgage loan scheme, offering Nigerians up to ₦100 million at a fixed 9.75% interest rate over 20 years. Here is a step-by-step breakdown of eligibility rules, required documents, and participating banks.

The Federal Government is offering Nigerians mortgage loans of up to ₦100 million through the MREIF at a fixed 9.75% interest rate with repayment of up to 20 years.

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Eligible applicants must be Nigerian citizens aged 21 and above, meet income and credit requirements, and provide at least 10% of the property's value as a deposit.

Applications begin through the official MREIF portal before being assessed by participating commercial and mortgage banks.

The scheme is a repayable loan, not free housing, while pension contributors can use up to 25% of their retirement savings as part of their mortgage deposit.

If you've been saying, "House ownership in Nigeria is only for the rich," President Bola Tinubu's new mortgage scheme might make you think twice.

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The Federal Government has rolled out a mortgage loan of up to ₦100 million through the MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF) to help more Nigerians own homes without paying the full cost upfront.

The loan comes with a fixed interest rate of 9.75% per year and allows borrowers to spread repayment over up to 20 years.

Tinubu explained that Nigerians won't need to pay the full cost of a house immediately. Instead, buyers can pay as little as 10% of the property's value as a deposit.

Using a ₦10 million house as an example, the President said a buyer would only need to raise ₦1 million upfront and could repay about ₦85,400 monthly for 20 years.

So, if you're wondering whether you qualify and how to apply, here's what you need to know.

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Who can apply?

Not everybody is eligible for the loan.

To qualify, applicants must:

Be a Nigerian citizen.

Be at least 21 years old.

Be able to complete repayment before turning 60 or before retirement, depending on their employment.

Meet the income and credit requirements.

Be able to provide the required equity contribution, starting from 10% of the property's value.

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The MREIF portal also has an affordability calculator that lets applicants estimate how much they may qualify to borrow before starting the process.

Where to apply

Interested Nigerians can begin the application on the official MREIF website or through the housing pre-qualification portal.

The pre-qualification form asks for details such as your age, employment status, monthly income, preferred repayment period and how much deposit you can pay.

However, getting pre-qualified does not automatically mean your mortgage has been approved. Your bank will still carry out its own financial assessment before making a final decision.

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Get your documents ready

Before applying, you'll need to choose a property that meets the programme's requirements and has valid ownership documents.

Applicants are expected to provide documents such as:

Valid means of identification.

Employment letter or confirmation letter.

Six months' payslips (for salary earners).

Recent utility bill.

Birth certificate or declaration of age.

Tax Clearance Certificate or tax card.

Retirement Savings Account statement where applicable.

Offer letter and title documents for the property.

Depending on your financial situation, your bank may also request your bank statements or credit report.

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Submit your application

After completing the pre-qualification stage and selecting a property, applicants can submit their mortgage application along with the required documents.

The application will then go through several checks, including verification of income, credit history, repayment capacity and the property's title documents.

Which banks are participating?

The mortgage scheme is being processed through selected commercial and mortgage banks.

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Some of the participating institutions include Access Bank, FirstBank, FCMB, Globus Bank, Providus Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Union Bank, Wema Bank, Abbey Mortgage Bank, AG Mortgage Bank, Federal Housing Authority Mortgage Bank, Gateway Mortgage Bank, Homebase Mortgage Bank, Imperial Homes Mortgage Bank, Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank, LBIC Mortgage Bankers and Nigeria Police Mortgage Bank.

Applicants are advised to first confirm that their preferred bank is actively processing MREIF applications before submitting their documents.

If approved, the bank will issue a mortgage offer, after which the applicant will pay the required equity contribution, complete the legal documentation and insurance requirements before the loan is disbursed.

Important things Nigerians should know

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One thing to keep in mind is that this is not free housing. It is a mortgage loan that must be repaid together with the approved interest and other applicable charges.

Tinubu also said contributors under Nigeria's Contributory Pension Scheme can use up to 25% of their Retirement Savings Account as part of their mortgage deposit.

Married couples can also submit joint applications, which could increase the amount they qualify to borrow.