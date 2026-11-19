Brazilian singer Anitta has opened up about her religious beliefs and the discrimination against African traditional practices, years after revealing that she lost more than 300,000 social media followers for publicly embracing her Afro-Brazilian faith.

Anitta revealed that she lost over 300,000 followers after featuring Candomblé rituals in her 'Aceita' music video, but insisted she was not bothered by the backlash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Brazilian singer condemned the persecution of African traditional religions, recalling how enslaved Africans were forced to abandon their indigenous beliefs for Christianity.

Anitta explained why she does not believe Jesus would punish people for practising different religions, describing him as a symbol of forgiveness, love and understanding.

The singer, who recently won her first Latin Grammy Award, discussed her spiritual beliefs in an interview with EQUILIBRIVM, where she reflected on her family's religious background, the historical persecution of African religions and her understanding of Christianity.

Anitta explained that she grew up in a family with different religious influences, as her mother is Catholic while her father's family introduced her to Yoruba spirituality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"My mum is very Catholic. My dad's family, on the other hand, brought the Yoruba religion with them. This religion comes from the heritage of souls. It originally existed in Africa," she said.

YOU MAY LIKE: Nollywood star turned Evangelist Tonto Dikeh launches Christian Prayer Ministry in Abuja

The singer explained that African traditional religions travelled to South America through enslaved Africans who were forcibly taken from their homes. However, they were discouraged and punished for practising their indigenous beliefs, as colonial authorities and slave owners imposed Christianity on them.

"When the enslaved Africans were kidnapped from their countries and taken to America and South America, they naturally carried their beliefs and religions with them. However, they were severely punished if they practised their religions in Brazil or elsewhere. They would be taken to Brazil and told, 'Now you're Catholic. We don't care about your beliefs, and you cannot practise your religion here,'" she said.

Anitta further condemned the continued hostility towards African-rooted religions in Brazil, alleging that people still attack Yoruba temples and kill worshippers in the name of Jesus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She questioned the idea of a loving Jesus who would encourage violence against people because of their religious beliefs, stressing that her understanding of Christianity revolves around forgiveness, love and acceptance.

"For me, Jesus represents forgiveness, love and understanding. He understands where each person is in their journey and the pace at which each person evolves. It is harder for some and easier for others. Some progress faster, while others take longer."

She added that she believes Jesus, angels and the òrìṣà, the divine spirits revered in Yoruba spirituality, are always willing to help anyone who seeks forgiveness or guidance.

Anitta's latest comments come after the singer faced considerable backlash in May 2024 when she released the music video for her song 'Aceita', which featured imagery of Candomblé, an Afro-Brazilian religion with roots in Yoruba spirituality.

The video featured different religious practices, including Christian and Jewish imagery, alongside scenes of Anitta participating in Candomblé rituals. However, its release attracted criticism from some social media users who disagreed with her public display of the faith.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about the backlash at the time, the singer revealed that she had lost more than 300,000 followers, with the number continuing to rise whenever she discussed her religion online.

"I have lost 300,000 followers, and counting. Every time I post about it, I lose a little bit more. I always knew this was going to happen because I know people have a lot of prejudice, but I couldn't care less what people think," she said.