Meet 7 Nigerian pastors who own private jets — and how they got them

Private jets are usually associated with billionaires, business executives and politicians, but some of Nigeria's most prominent religious leaders have also been linked to private aircraft.

Some of Nigeria's biggest pastors have been linked to private aircraft.

While some were reportedly bought, others were presented as gifts.

From Oyedepo to TB Joshua, here are seven notable names.

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The bible says in Matthew 28:19, 'Therefore go and make disciples of all nations,’ charging Christians of all faith levels to spread the good news far and wide for the salvation of souls.

Over the years, several pastors have spoken about acquiring aircraft, while others have received them as gifts from church members or had planes secured for their ministries for the sake of the gospel.

From Bishop David Oyedepo to Apostle Johnson Suleman, here are seven Nigerian pastors who have been associated with private jet assets.

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1. Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David O. Oyedepo

The founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo is ranked as the richest pastor in Nigeria, with an estimated net worth of roughly $150 million. He is also among the Nigerian pastors most closely associated with private jets

In September 2023, Oyedepo spoke about acquiring a fleet of private aircraft during a sermon. He mentioned four aircraft, including a Bombardier Challenger 604, Grumman Gulfstream I, Gulfstream IV and Gulfstream V.

Oyedepo's jet

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He attributed the acquisitions to God's blessings, explaining that he had not initially planned or budgeted for the aircraft.

In February 2025, he also dismissed claims that church members' offerings were used to purchase his first aircraft, insisting that it was an act of divine provision.

READ NEXT: 12 Nigerian religious figures linked to fraud cases involving millions

2. Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has also been associated with private aircraft.

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In September 2015, SaharaReporters reported that Adeboye had acquired a new Gulfstream G550 and linked him to an aviation company called Emmanuel Aviation. The new aircraft was said to have replaced an older one identified as Gulfstream GIV with tail number N707EA.

3. Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor

Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor

Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, founder of Word of Life Bible Church and former president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), received a private jet as a gift in November 2012.

The aircraft was a Bombardier Challenger 601, bearing registration number N431CB, which the church had purchased for him.

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According to a November 11, 2012, report by Vanguard, the aircraft was presented during celebrations marking his 40th anniversary in ministry.

4. Pastor Joshua Iginla

Pastor Joshua Iginla, founder of Champions Royal Assembly in Abuja, announced that he had acquired a private jet in May 2019.

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As reported by The punch on May 27, 2019, Iginla made the announcement during a church service in Abuja; the church also shared photographs and a video of the aircraft on its social media accounts.

5. Apostle Johnson Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman and his private jet.

In January 2018, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, publicly said that true wealth is measured by lives affected and helping the poor—such as paying school fees—rather than by buying expensive cars or private jets.

Then, on April 22, 2019, Punch reported that Suleman had acquired a private jet the previous week.

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Photographs and videos showing him inside the aircraft were shared on the Dubai branch of his ministry's Facebook page.

The church also congratulated him on the acquisition, describing the aircraft as a means of spreading the gospel to different parts of the world.

READ ALSO: 6 popular Nigerian pastors caught in explosive sex scandals

6. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

The founder of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and his private jet.

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The founder of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, was reportedly gifted a private jet in November 2017.

The aircraft was said to have been presented during the LoveWorld International Music Awards, which took place at the LoveWorld Convocation Arena in Lagos.

A report published by THISDAY in December 2017 said the aircraft was gifted to him by members of the church's music and arts department.

7. Late Pastor Temitope Joshua (TB Joshua)

Pastor TB Joshua

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The late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua, was also reported to own a private jet.

In September 2015, SaharaReporters reported that he had acquired a $60 million Gulfstream G550 aircraft with US registration number N131LK registered under the name Synagogue of Nations in April of that year.

The late TB Joshua's $60 Million Gulfstream G550 Private Jet