Lagos socialite Halimat Adenike Tejuosho has pleaded not guilty to a five-count charge involving an alleged ₦603.4 million NNPC job fraud. The City Boy Movement says she is not its member, and a court has granted her ₦100m bail.

EFCC arraigns popular Lagos socialite Halimat Adenike Tejuosho over an alleged ₦603.4m fraud.

She allegedly collected the money after promising a woman an appointment as NNPC managing director.

Tejuosho pleaded not guilty and was granted ₦100m bail.

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The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Lagos socialite Halimat Adenike Tejuosho over an alleged ₦603.4 million scam, in which she is accused of promising to secure a woman's appointment as Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

She appeared on Wednesday, 18 November, before Justice A. S. Adepoju of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Gwagwalada, on a five-count charge covering advance fee fraud, obtaining money by false pretence and receiving proceeds of crime. She pleaded not guilty.

According to the EFCC, Tejuosho and a co-defendant, Gidado Ibrahim, collected ₦603.4 million from a complainant, Oluseye Yomi-Sholoye, between August and October 2024. The charge says they claimed they could facilitate her appointment as NNPC's GMD, knowing the claim was false.

Halimat Adenike Tejuosho

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The commission also alleges Tejuosho received ₦259.9 million of the money into her Access Bank account, and a further ₦50 million on 30 September 2024 into an account belonging to Haleems Integrated Services Limited.

Her lawyer, Chuks Ugwuru, asked the court for bail on health grounds and presented a medical report, arguing that serious illness can count as special circumstances. EFCC prosecutor Yahaya Tarfa opposed the application, asking the court to impose conditions that would keep her available for trial.

The judge granted bail at ₦100 million with one surety in the same sum. The surety must live within the court's jurisdiction and own property in the FCT, with title documents verified by the FCT Land Registry. She must also deposit her international passport with the court's registrar. There are reports she will be held at the Kuje Correctional Centre until she meets the bail conditions. The case was adjourned until 1 February 2027.

The case has been building for some time. The EFCC questioned her in June 2025 and declared her wanted in April 2026 over an alleged case of obtaining money by false pretence. Co-defendant Gidado Ibrahim was arraigned in February 2026 over the same alleged scam.

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