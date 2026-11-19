Man attends party to celebrate release from 10-year prison sentence, kills guest and gets arrested again

Cedrick Cunningham, 50, is accused of killing Andre Smith, 42. Deputies say the two knew each other.

Cedrick Cunningham, 50, was arrested after a fatal stabbing at a party celebrating his release from prison.

Investigators say he stabbed 42-year-old Andre Smith following an argument at the gathering.

Cunningham had been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison in 2019 on a weapons charge.

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A South Carolina man has been charged with murder after a stabbing at a family gathering held to celebrate his release from federal prison.

Cedrick Cunningham, 50, was charged on Monday, 16 November, with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the Richland County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest on Tuesday. Cunningham was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Centre as of Tuesday.

Deputies say the victim, Andre Smith, 42, was found unresponsive on Saturday, 14 November, inside a gray Ford Taurus that had gone into a ditch near Lower Richland Boulevard and Back Swamp Road, in Hopkins. He had a large cut on his upper left chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Richland County Coroner's Office identified him.

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According to investigators, the two men knew each other and got into an altercation at the gathering, which was held that night on Lower Richland Boulevard. They say Cunningham stabbed Smith, who got into his car and drove away. WACH reports the party took place just two days after Cunningham's release.

Federal records show Cunningham was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2019 after pleading guilty to a weapons charge. Court documents note that prior drug convictions classified him as an armed career criminal under federal law.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons' website lists him under its Raleigh, North Carolina, reentry office, and details of his release weren't immediately clear. In 2023, he asked the court for compassionate release, saying prison had helped him change, and it was denied.