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Here are the 30 rarest birthdays in the world. Is yours on the list?

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 09:50 - 14 November 2026
30 rarest birthdays in the world
Of all the days in a year, there are some dates on which you are far less likely to be born than others. While millions of people across the world share the same birthday, certain dates have considerably fewer birthday celebrants, making them some of the rarest days to be born.
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Interestingly, birthdays are not distributed equally across the calendar. Some dates record significantly more births than others, and there are several reasons for this. The time of year, public holidays and the scheduling of planned deliveries can all influence how many babies are born on a particular day. 

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Beyond the numbers, birthdays hold a special place in people's lives. For many, they are more than just another day on the calendar; they represent another year of life, personal growth, new experiences and the opportunity to reflect on how far they have come. They also offer a reason to celebrate life, appreciate loved ones and create memories with the people who matter.

However, people have different relationships with their birthdays. While some prefer to let the day pass quietly, others consider it one of the most important occasions of the year. For these individuals, the countdown often begins weeks or even months ahead, with elaborate plans for parties, vacations, photoshoots, special dinners and thoughtful gifts. Some go as far as making their birthday celebrations a tradition, ensuring that every new year of their lives comes with something memorable.

RELATED: 150+ best November birthday wishes, prayers and quotes to make your loved one feel special

Social media has further amplified this culture, with friends, family members and celebrities sharing birthday tributes, photographs and videos to mark the occasion.

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Yet, while people may differ in how they celebrate, one thing remains constant: everyone has a birthday, but not everyone shares an equally common one.

Some dates are statistically more popular for births, while others are surprisingly uncommon. This means that depending on when you were born, you could belong to a relatively small group of people around the world who celebrate their birthdays on the same date.

So, how unusual is your birthday? Is it one of the most common dates, or do you belong to the relatively small number of people born on one of the world's rarest birthdays?

Here are 30 of the rarest birthdays in the world. Check the list to see whether yours made the cut.

  1. January 1

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  1. January 2

  1. January 13

  1. January 15

  1. March 13

  1. April 1

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  1. April 13

  1. May 26

  1. May 27

  1. July 4

  1. July 5

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  1. October 31

  1. November 11

  1. November 23

  1. November 24

  1. November 25

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  1. November 27

  1. November 28

  1. November 29

  1. November 30

  1. December 7

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  1. December 8

  1. December 9

  1. December 23

  1. December 24

  1. December 25

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  1. December 26

  1. December 30

  1. December 31

  1. February 29

READ NEXT: Birthday hair ideas that will have everyone complimenting you

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