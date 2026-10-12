PVC collection begins across Nigeria: Where to go, what to take and when to collect yours

INEC has begun PVC collection ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 elections. Find out where to collect your card, what to take and the dates to know.

INEC began PVC collection at ward centres on October 9, 2026.

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Ward-level collection runs until October 15, before moving to LGA offices on October 16.

Collection is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Voters can check their PVC status and collection location through INEC’s official portal.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun distributing Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) across Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections , giving registered voters an opportunity to collect their cards before the polls.

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The exercise, which started on Friday, October 9, covers newly registered voters, people who transferred their registration, applicants who requested replacement cards and eligible voters who have yet to collect their PVCs from previous registration exercises.

If you registered to vote but have not collected your PVC, here is what you need to know about the collection schedule, where to go and how to check whether your card is ready.

When can you collect your PVC?

How to Collect Your PVC in Nigeria

INEC’s collection exercise is being conducted in phases. From Friday, October 9, to Thursday, October 15, 2026, voters can collect their cards at designated Registration Area (RA) or ward centres.

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From Friday, October 16, collection will move to INEC’s Local Government Area (LGA) offices. The published schedule lists collection hours as 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The October 15 date marks the end of the ward-level collection phase, not necessarily the end of the entire exercise. Voters who cannot collect their cards at ward centres should check the arrangements at their relevant LGA office.

Where can you collect your PVC?

During the first phase, voters should visit the designated ward collection centre linked to their registration. From October 16, they can collect their cards at the appropriate INEC LGA office.

To avoid travelling to the wrong location, voters can visit INEC’s official Continuous Voter Registration portal and select the option to find their PVC or check pickup locations.

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The portal allows registered voters to check their PVC status and identify where their cards can be collected. INEC also provides a directory of its state offices and Resident Electoral Commissioners for people who need further guidance.

What do you need to collect your PVC?

Voters should take their voter registration slip or Temporary Voter’s Card (TVC), if available, to help officials identify their registration details. It is advisable to confirm any additional identification requirements with the relevant INEC office before travelling.

PVC collection must be done personally. INEC’s published guidance for the exercise says cards are not to be collected by proxy, meaning voters should not send relatives or friends to collect their cards on their behalf.

If you have misplaced your registration slip or are unsure whether your card is ready, check the official portal or contact INEC before visiting a collection centre.

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Who can collect a PVC during this exercise?

The exercise covers several categories of registered voters, not only those who registered for the first time.

They include people whose PVCs became available after new registration, voters who requested a transfer to another polling unit, applicants who sought replacements for lost or damaged cards, and eligible voters who completed information updates or reviews.

INEC has also said that PVCs left uncollected from previous registration exercises will be available for collection. This means voters who registered earlier but never picked up their cards should also check their status.

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Why should voters check their details?

Alongside the PVC collection exercise, INEC is displaying the National Register of Voters at designated ward centres from October 9 to October 15.

The display gives registered voters an opportunity to check their details, including their names and polling units, and raise claims or objections where necessary.

Voters are therefore encouraged to confirm that their information is correct and resolve any discrepancies through the commission’s approved process.

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With the 2027 general elections approaching, collecting a PVC early can help voters avoid last-minute uncertainty about the location or availability of their cards.