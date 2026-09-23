Minister of Works David Umahi says the Federal Government plans to mobilise 4,000 social media influencers to showcase its infrastructure projects.

Minister of Works David Umahi says the Federal Government plans to mobilise 4,000 social media influencers to showcase its infrastructure projects.

2027 Election: FG plans to unleash 4,000 influencers to showcase Tinubu’s projects and "fight the social media war"

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, said the proposed influencer network will help the government communicate its infrastructure projects and achievements to Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Federal Government plans to mobilise 4,000 social media influencers to showcase its infrastructure projects to Nigerians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Works Minister David Umahi linked the initiative to the 2027 elections, saying the government has enough projects to campaign on.

Details about recruitment, payment and selection of the influencers have not yet been disclosed.

Imagine scrolling through TikTok or YouTube and suddenly seeing thousands of Nigerian content creators showing you a new federal road, bridge or highway project .

That could soon become part of the Federal Government’s strategy for telling Nigerians what it says it has achieved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Minister of Works, David Umahi , says the government plans to mobilise 4,000 social media influencers to showcase ongoing and completed infrastructure projects nationwide as Nigeria heads to the 2027 general elections .

Umahi disclosed on Tuesday, September 22, in Abuja, while receiving a report from the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on its inspection of federal road projects.

“We have to fight this social media war. So, we have to launch 4,000 social media influencers to tell our stories,” the minister said.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, inspecting a federal project.

READ ALSO: Full list of major road projects President Tinubu has commissioned since taking office

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said the proposed network would help the government reach Nigerians, particularly young people, who increasingly get information through social media. He also made it clear that the initiative is connected to the government’s desire to communicate its infrastructure record before the 2027 elections .

According to Umahi, the administration has enough projects nationwide to present to Nigerians.

“Tell me any way in this country, any region that is not a construction site. And so, we have enough to campaign for the President. We have enough,” he said.

READ ALSO: Umahi says God revealed Tinubu will rule for 8 years

However, it is not yet clear who will qualify to become one of the 4,000 influencers, how they will be selected, whether they will be paid or when the mobilisation will begin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement followed a report presented by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) after it inspected federal road projects across Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna and Sokoto states.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)

The students inspected several major routes, including the Kano-Maiduguri Road, Kano-Katsina Road, Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road, and Zaria-Funtua-Sokoto Road.

NANS also raised safety concerns around tertiary institutions and specifically recommended a pedestrian bridge near the Federal Co-operative College in Kaduna along the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano highway.

Umahi said the ministry would consider pedestrian bridges and access roads around university campuses in future infrastructure projects .

Advertisement

Advertisement

The minister also updated on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway , saying the 105-kilometre paved section under construction is expected to be completed by November 2026.

Aerial view of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

But he raised concerns about vandalism and motorists entering restricted construction areas, saying materials and infrastructure had been damaged.