Gift Orban leaves Osimhen and Salah behind: Super Eagles hopeful opens 3-goal lead after sensational brace
While much of the attention in Turkey has focused on Victor Osimhen's title chase with Galatasaray, another Nigerian striker is quietly putting together a remarkable season of his own.
Gift Orban continued his red-hot form on Sunday, scoring twice to fire Amedspor to a crucial 2-1 away victory over Gaziantep FK and move clear at the top of the Turkish Super Lig scoring charts.
READ ALSO - Back on Track: Super Eagles prospect George Ilenikhena ends goal drought in Al-Ittihad win
READ ALSO - 'He's more clinical' - Iheanacho rated better than Osimhen as stunning Bursaspor goal reopens Super Eagles debate
The 24-year-old now has 12 league goals this season, opening a three-goal gap over both Osimhen and Mohamed Salah, who are level on nine goals each.
For a player who entered the campaign with plenty to prove after an unsettled spell in Germany, it has been a stunning response.
+3💪 #TîmaGel #TaximêŞarî #HalkınTakımı https://t.co/pF9V7RvmNW— Amedspor (@amedskofficial) November 28, 2026
Orban Delivers When Amedspor Needed Him Most
Amedspor were locked in a tight contest before Orban took over after the break.
The Nigerian struck just a minute into the second half to put his side ahead before adding a second shortly afterwards, turning a difficult away fixture into a statement victory.
It was another reminder of the clinical finishing that first brought him to prominence during his explosive rise in European football.
The brace took his overall tally to 12 league goals and 16 goal contributions this season, numbers that place him among the most productive attackers anywhere in the Turkish top flight.
Leaving Big Names in His Wake
Only a few weeks ago, Orban, Osimhen and Salah were separated by the finest of margins in the Golden Boot race. Now there is daylight between them.
While Osimhen's progress has been disrupted by injury and Salah has seen his scoring rate slow, Orban has continued to deliver with remarkable consistency. His latest double means he has now established himself as the player everyone else is chasing.
The numbers become even more impressive when considering the club he is doing it for.
Unlike Galatasaray and some of Turkey's traditional heavyweights, Amedspor entered the season without the expectations that normally accompany a title challenge. Yet Orban's goals have transformed their ambitions
Amedspor Dreaming Bigger
The victory lifted Amedspor to third place in the table, keeping them within touching distance of the summit.
They remain five points behind leaders Galatasaray, although the champions have a game in hand.
Regardless of what happens in the title race, Orban has already changed the conversation around the club. His goals have turned Amedspor from surprise package into genuine contenders.
Reports also suggest that his performances have triggered a permanent transfer obligation from Hoffenheim, meaning his future could soon be settled as well.
A Message to Nigeria?
With every goal, Orban is making himself harder to ignore. Nigeria's attack remains one of the most competitive areas of the national team, but few Nigerian forwards can match his current numbers.
While Osimhen remains the undisputed first choice when fit, Orban's form is providing fresh ammunition for those who believe he deserves a bigger role in the Super Eagles setup.
For now, though, his focus will be on maintaining his lead at the top of the scoring charts. 12 goals, three clear of Osimhen and Salah. The race for Turkey's Golden Boot currently belongs to Gift Orban.