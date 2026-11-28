Lionel Messi has expanded his real estate holdings with the purchase of a 39-room, four-star ski hotel in Spain’s Pyrenees.

The Inter Miami star, who officially became a billionaire in 2026, made the purchase through his listed property company Edificio Rostower Socimi on 24 November.

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The hotel sits in Naut Aran, near the popular Baqueira-Beret ski resort in the Val d’Aran valley.

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Lionel Messi

The price has not been made public, though reports put it below €10 million. The sale also includes a rural plot next to the property.

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The hotel has a restaurant, outdoor pool, and services for skiers. It becomes Messi’s third hotel in the same valley.

He already owns the larger MiM Baqueira (141 rooms) and the smaller SNÖ Colomers boutique hotel.

The new acquisition takes his total hotel portfolio to eight properties across Spain and Andorra. Edificio Rostower began trading in January 2025 with a valuation of about €223 million ($250 million).

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Beyond the hotels, the company holds commercial buildings in Barcelona, luxury homes, properties in Ibiza, London and Paris, and other assets. Meliá continues to manage several of Messi’s hotels under its brand.

Despite moving to Major League Soccer with Inter Miami in 2021, Messi has kept investing heavily in Catalonia and Spain.