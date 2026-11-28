Why I left Barcelona after one season — Brazil legend Ronaldo opens up

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazário has admitted that money was the decisive reason he left Barcelona after just one spectacular season to join Inter Milan in 1997.

The Brazilian joined Barcelona from PSV Eindhoven in 1996 for a then-world-record fee and delivered one of the greatest individual campaigns in the club’s history.

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At just 20 years old, he scored 47 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions, helping the side win the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, netting in the final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo Nazario spent just one season at Barcelona

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, the two-time World Cup winner was characteristically blunt.

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“Barça bought me for 20 million, and I received a good chunk of that.

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"There, I was earning two million a year, and Inter offered me eight, so I decided to go,” Ronaldo said.

Despite that form and reports that a new contract had been agreed, Inter triggered his release clause with another world-record fee.

Ronaldo Nazario won ballon d'or in 1997

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Barcelona officials, including then-vice president Joan Gaspart, later claimed they were celebrating the extension when Ronaldo’s representatives finalised the switch to Serie A.

The striker himself has previously spoken of tears when informing the club of his departure, but his latest comments leave little ambiguity: the financial leap was too large to ignore.

At Inter, he immediately claimed the 1997 Ballon d’Or and later lifted the UEFA Cup. Injuries would eventually limit his peak years in Italy, yet the move remains one of the most high-profile transfers of the era.

Ronaldo also revisited his lingering frustration at finishing second to defender Matthias Sammer in the 1996 Ballon d’Or.

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“I lost it to Sammer, who was a defender. I was angry because I’d played fantastically with Barcelona and scored so many goals,” he said.