Manchester United’s defensive crisis hit new depths in the 4-0 home defeat to Brentford, as the Red Devils set a series of unwanted records.

United now possess the worst defence in Europe’s top five leagues after conceding 40 goals across all competitions this season.

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The 4-0 loss at Old Trafford extended their miserable run and left them 19th in the Premier League standings, just one point above Crystal Palace, who are bottom.

🚨 Manchester United have now conceded 40 goals in all competitions, most in top 5 European leagues. https://t.co/Z6KqAU5ky7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 28, 2026

They have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their opening 12 league games, the first time that has happened since the 1930-31 season.

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Manchester United have failed to keep a clean sheet in their first 12 games of a top-flight league season for the first time since 1930/31. They finished bottom and were relegated that season. 😬 https://t.co/ZVTJRakRP6 — Squawka (@Squawka) November 28, 2026

Even more brutally, United became the first team in Premier League history to concede two or more goals in six consecutive halves of football.

The streak began under Michael Carrick and continued under Mauricio Pochettino, with Callum Wilson’s first-half brace against Brentford sealing the grim landmark.

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Pochettino remains winless in his three matches in charge after the heavy reverse at Liverpool, a 2-2 draw with Sporting and Saturday’s home thrashing.

The Argentine faces a massive job to restore any semblance of defensive solidity to a side that looks fragile, disorganised and short on confidence.