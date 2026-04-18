Why Nigerian youths are rushing to get their PVCs

From rising frustration with the economy to growing awareness of their voting power, here are five key reasons Nigerian youths are rushing to get their PVCs.

Election momentum is building, pushing early PVC registration and collection.

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Rising frustration with the economy and governance is driving political participation.

Many youths fear a repeat of the current political structure if they don’t vote.

Increased awareness of youth voting strength and social media mobilisation is fueling the surge.

Across Nigeria, there has been a noticeable surge in the number of young people registering for and collecting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

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This growing interest reflects a shift in mindset among youths who are becoming more intentional about their role in shaping the country’s future. From economic pressures to rising political awareness, many are beginning to see the PVC as more than just a card. It is increasingly viewed as a tool for influence, accountability, and participation.

Here’s a closer look at why more Nigerian youths are rushing to get their PVC.

1. Election season momentum is building again

people on the queue for their pvc

As the country gradually moves closer to another election cycle, there is already a noticeable shift in political awareness. Nigerian youths are no longer waiting for official deadlines or last-minute announcements before taking action. Many remember how delays and procrastination cost them the opportunity to vote in previous elections. This time, the approach is different; get the PVC early and stay prepared. The urgency is driven by the understanding that once the rush begins, the process becomes slower and more frustrating.

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2. Growing frustration with the current government and economy

One of the strongest motivations behind the sudden rush is widespread dissatisfaction with the state of the country. From rising food prices to unemployment and worsening insecurity, many young Nigerians feel the impact of economic hardship daily. This frustration is translating into action. Instead of only expressing concerns online, more youths are choosing to secure their PVC as a way to actively participate in shaping the country’s leadership and future.

3. Fear of a political repeat

There is a growing concern among young voters that the current political structure could remain unchanged if people do not show up to vote in large numbers. This fear is pushing many to act now rather than later. The idea is simple: low participation benefits the status quo. As a result, more youths are taking responsibility to ensure they are not part of the group that sits out the next election cycle.

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4. Youths now realise their voting strength

Another major shift is the increasing awareness of the power young people hold in numbers. Nigerian youths make up a significant portion of the population, and more of them now understand that this can translate into real electoral influence. The narrative is changing from “my vote doesn’t count” to “our votes can decide the outcome.” This collective mindset is encouraging more young people to register and collect their PVCs.

5. Social media pressure and mobilisation

Social media has played a huge role in driving the PVC rush. Conversations around voter registration and participation are trending across platforms, with influencers, activists, and everyday users encouraging others to take action. There is also a sense of peer accountability; people are constantly asking friends and followers if they have their PVC. This digital pressure is turning awareness into action, making it harder for youths to ignore the process.’