'This is tougher than I expected' - Pochettino makes honest admission after Brentford defeat
Callum Wilson scored twice in the first half before Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade completed the humiliation at Old Trafford.
The result left United deep in relegation trouble and extended Pochettino’s winless start to three matches.
Speaking after the match, the Argentine was clearly devastated. “We never expect this type of result,” he said.
“We are disappointed, it’s so painful the result. Four shots on target, four goals.”
Pochettino conceded the challenge is even greater than he anticipated. “Tougher than you expect? Of course, yes, more than I expected,” he admitted.
“This can happen when confidence is low. When we conceded the first shot on target, we conceded. It was tough for the players to respond.”
Despite the heavy defeat and boos from the home crowd, the new boss insisted on unity. “We need to keep the pain inside. But we need to lift the players.
"The only way we can change is by keep pushing. Our support is unconditional to the players. Sometimes we have to feel pain. Now is the moment, from here, we must go up.”
Pochettino stressed that the players have his full backing and that the only path forward is to stay together and improve.
The Argentine faces a monumental task to turn around a side that looks short of confidence and defensive organisation.