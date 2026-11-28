'This is tougher than I expected' - Pochettino makes honest admission after Brentford defeat

Mauricio Pochettino admitted the scale of the job at Manchester United is tougher than he expected after his side were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford in his first home game in charge.

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The result left United deep in relegation trouble and extended Pochettino’s winless start to three matches.

Speaking after the match, the Argentine was clearly devastated. “We never expect this type of result,” he said.

“We are disappointed, it’s so painful the result. Four shots on target, four goals.”

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Pochettino conceded the challenge is even greater than he anticipated. “Tougher than you expect? Of course, yes, more than I expected,” he admitted.

“This can happen when confidence is low. When we conceded the first shot on target, we conceded. It was tough for the players to respond.”

Despite the heavy defeat and boos from the home crowd, the new boss insisted on unity. “We need to keep the pain inside. But we need to lift the players.

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"The only way we can change is by keep pushing. Our support is unconditional to the players. Sometimes we have to feel pain. Now is the moment, from here, we must go up.”

Pochettino stressed that the players have his full backing and that the only path forward is to stay together and improve.