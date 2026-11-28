Man Utd vs Brentford: Pochettino's Red Devils brutally disgraced at Old Trafford

Mauricio Pochettino’s first home game in charge of Manchester United ended in humiliation as Brentford ran out 4-0 winners at Old Trafford.

Full-time. https://t.co/6hDiXpUebs — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 28, 2026

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Callum Wilson scored twice in the first half to put the visitors firmly in control.

The former Newcastle striker opened the scoring in the 19th minute, finishing clinically after a swift break led by Dango Ouattara.

Thirteen minutes later Wilson doubled the lead with another composed finish on the counter, again set up by Ouattara, leaving United’s defence exposed once more.

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The Red Devils struggled to create clear chances despite enjoying more possession. Pochettino made changes at the break, introducing Luke Shaw and Bryan Mbeumo, but Brentford remained solid and dangerous on the break.

Kristoffer Ajer made it 3-0 in the 82nd minute, turning home from close range after Ouattara flicked on a corner.

Just when Pochettino thought his day couldn't get any worse, Brentford made it 4, thanks to Kevin Schade, who fired home in the 91st minute.

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