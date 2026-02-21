Ramadan & Lent in the Workplace: How to Support Fasting Colleagues Without Making It Awkward

Supporting fasting colleagues increases loyalty and engagement.

In cities like Lagos, workdays already compete with long commutes, erratic power supply, deadline pressure, and heat.

Now add fasting from sunrise to sunset.

By 3 p.m., your colleague may not have had water in 10 hours, yet they’re still expected to present quarterly reports, manage clients, create content and perform their duties at work like everyone else.

While fasting is spiritual, it is also physically demanding. So how can you support your fasting colleagues without overstepping boundaries or making it awkward?

1. Don’t Make Food the Centre of Every Interaction

It may sound small, but constant comments like:

“You’re not even drinking water?”

“I don’t know how you people do it.”

“I could never survive this.”

— can become exhausting.

You don’t need to tiptoe around your colleague. Just avoid turning their fast into a daily spectacle.

If you're organising meetings, consider scheduling lunch-based discussions outside peak fasting hours where possible or ensure food isn’t the main attraction of the meeting.

2. Offer Flexible Scheduling Where Possible

If you work in Lagos, you already know what 5 p.m. means. Now imagine breaking your fast in traffic on Third Mainland Bridge.

If you’re a manager, consider:

Scheduling critical meetings earlier in the day

Avoiding unnecessary 4–6 p.m. brainstorm sessions

Allowing early sign-offs where possible

Remote work options where possible

3. Be Thoughtful About Team Bonding Activities

Energy tends to dip between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. A little understanding during this window can significantly improve productivity and morale.

Team lunches, birthday cakes, and Friday hangouts don’t have to stop. But timing and tone matter.

If you’re planning:

A team dinner, consider post-Iftar options.

Ensure fasting colleagues aren’t pressured to “just take a bite".

A wellness activity? Recognise that hydration-based challenges may not be inclusive during this period.

Inclusion means allowing people to participate without consuming.

4. Avoid Assumptions About Productivity

Fasting does not automatically mean poor performance.

Avoid:

Lowering expectations without discussion.

Speaking about them as “fragile” during this time.

Reassigning tasks without asking.

Instead, have open conversations. Ask: “Is there anything you need during this period to work comfortably?”

Simple. Direct. Respectful.

5. You Don’t Have to Fast in Solidarity

Some people feel compelled to fast out of support. While the gesture may be appreciated, it’s unnecessary. Rather than perform, offer genuine support like.

6. Offer Fruits and Drinks as Acts of Kindness

Provide fruits, digestion-friendly foods, and beverages when your colleagues break their fast. These small gestures show thoughtfulness and make their fasting experience more comfortable.

7. Be Mindful of Your Attire

Consider how you dress around colleagues who are fasting. Avoid clothing that is overly provocative or distracting, as it shows respect for their spiritual discipline.

8. Avoid Overloading Them with Your Problems

During fasting, energy and focus can be lower than usual. Try not to burden them with personal challenges or heavy discussions, as they may not be at their full strength.

9. Be Considerate When Eating Around Them

You don’t need to hide your own meals, but if you’re in a small or close office space, be mindful of eating in front of fasting colleagues. Strong smells can be distracting and uncomfortable for someone who hasn’t eaten all day.

Simple adjustments, like stepping away to a common area or finishing your meal discreetly, show awareness without making anyone feel singled out.

10. Use Respectful Greetings

A warm, culturally sensitive greeting goes a long way during Ramadan. Simple phrases like “Ramadan Mubarak” or “Have a blessed fast” acknowledge the occasion and show respect for your colleague’s spiritual practice.

11. Don’t

Mock or make jokes about fasting

Pressure them to eat or drink – Never insist they “just take a bite” or join in on snacks.

Ignore their prayer or break times – Don’t discourage or question the need for short breaks or quiet prayer moments.

Draw attention to their fasting – Avoid making it the centre of conversation or workplace gossip.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When does Ramadan end?

Ramadan ends with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, marked by communal prayers and festivities.

2. Can you drink water during Ramadan fasting?

No. Muslims abstain from both food and drink from dawn until sunset.

3. Should meetings be rescheduled during Ramadan and Lent?

Not necessarily, but avoid unnecessary late-afternoon scheduling where possible.

4. Is it rude to eat in front of someone fasting?

No, but being discreet and respectful is appreciated.

5. How long does Ramadan last?

Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on the lunar calendar.