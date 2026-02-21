Advertisement

Ramadan & Lent in the Workplace: How to Support Fasting Colleagues Without Making It Awkward

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 17:26 - 21 February 2026
Ramadan & Lent in the Workplace
Supporting fasting colleagues increases loyalty and engagement.
Advertisement

In cities like Lagos, workdays already compete with long commutes, erratic power supply, deadline pressure, and heat.

Advertisement

Now add fasting from sunrise to sunset.

By 3 p.m., your colleague may not have had water in 10 hours, yet they’re still expected to present quarterly reports, manage clients, create content and perform their duties at work like everyone else.

While fasting is spiritual, it is also physically demanding. So how can you support your fasting colleagues without overstepping boundaries or making it awkward?

Read Next: Faith and Heat: Fasting in Nigeria’s rising temperatures 

Advertisement

1. Don’t Make Food the Centre of Every Interaction

It may sound small, but constant comments like:

  • “You’re not even drinking water?”

  • “I don’t know how you people do it.”

  • “I could never survive this.”

— can become exhausting.

You don’t need to tiptoe around your colleague. Just avoid turning their fast into a daily spectacle.

Advertisement

If you're organising meetings, consider scheduling lunch-based discussions outside peak fasting hours where possible or ensure food isn’t the main attraction of the meeting.

Read Next: 5 unique Eid al-Fitr traditions from around the world

2. Offer Flexible Scheduling Where Possible

If you work in Lagos, you already know what 5 p.m. means. Now imagine breaking your fast in traffic on Third Mainland Bridge.

If you’re a manager, consider:

Advertisement

  • Scheduling critical meetings earlier in the day

  • Avoiding unnecessary 4–6 p.m. brainstorm sessions

  • Allowing early sign-offs where possible

  • Remote work options where possible

3. Be Thoughtful About Team Bonding Activities

Advertisement

Energy tends to dip between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. A little understanding during this window can significantly improve productivity and morale.

Team lunches, birthday cakes, and Friday hangouts don’t have to stop. But timing and tone matter.

If you’re planning:

A team dinner, consider post-Iftar options.

  • Ensure fasting colleagues aren’t pressured to “just take a bite".

Advertisement

  • A wellness activity? Recognise that hydration-based challenges may not be inclusive during this period.

Inclusion means allowing people to participate without consuming.

Read Next: Burnt Out But Still Working? Here’s How to Recharge Daily 

4. Avoid Assumptions About Productivity

Fasting does not automatically mean poor performance.

Advertisement

Avoid:

  • Lowering expectations without discussion.

  • Speaking about them as “fragile” during this time.

  • Reassigning tasks without asking.

Instead, have open conversations. Ask: “Is there anything you need during this period to work comfortably?”

Simple. Direct. Respectful.

Read Next: What Non-Muslims Should Know About Ramadan 2026

Advertisement

5. You Don’t Have to Fast in Solidarity

Some people feel compelled to fast out of support. While the gesture may be appreciated, it’s unnecessary. Rather than perform, offer genuine support like.

6. Offer Fruits and Drinks as Acts of Kindness

Provide fruits, digestion-friendly foods, and beverages when your colleagues break their fast. These small gestures show thoughtfulness and make their fasting experience more comfortable.

7. Be Mindful of Your Attire

Advertisement

Consider how you dress around colleagues who are fasting. Avoid clothing that is overly provocative or distracting, as it shows respect for their spiritual discipline.

Read Next: Why You Shouldn't Do Office Romance (Even If It’s Been Destined by the Heavens)

8. Avoid Overloading Them with Your Problems

During fasting, energy and focus can be lower than usual. Try not to burden them with personal challenges or heavy discussions, as they may not be at their full strength.

9. Be Considerate When Eating Around Them

Advertisement

You don’t need to hide your own meals, but if you’re in a small or close office space, be mindful of eating in front of fasting colleagues. Strong smells can be distracting and uncomfortable for someone who hasn’t eaten all day.

Simple adjustments, like stepping away to a common area or finishing your meal discreetly, show awareness without making anyone feel singled out. 

10. Use Respectful Greetings

A warm, culturally sensitive greeting goes a long way during Ramadan. Simple phrases like “Ramadan Mubarak” or “Have a blessed fast” acknowledge the occasion and show respect for your colleague’s spiritual practice.

11. Don’t 

  • Mock or make jokes about fasting

  • Pressure them to eat or drink – Never insist they “just take a bite” or join in on snacks.

  • Ignore their prayer or break times – Don’t discourage or question the need for short breaks or quiet prayer moments.

  • Draw attention to their fasting – Avoid making it the centre of conversation or workplace gossip.

Read Next: Convergence of Lent, Ramadan testament to Nigeria's unity in diversity – Tinubu

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When does Ramadan end?

Ramadan ends with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, marked by communal prayers and festivities.

2. Can you drink water during Ramadan fasting?

No. Muslims abstain from both food and drink from dawn until sunset.

3. Should meetings be rescheduled during Ramadan and Lent?

Not necessarily, but avoid unnecessary late-afternoon scheduling where possible.

Read Next: Weird Business Ideas That Made Millions in Nigeria (And Why They Worked)

4. Is it rude to eat in front of someone fasting?

No, but being discreet and respectful is appreciated.

5. How long does Ramadan last?

Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on the lunar calendar.

Supporting fasting colleagues during Ramadan and Lent doesn’t require grand gestures. It requires awareness, empathy, and, most importantly, the understanding that inclusion isn’t seasonal but standard.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Lifestyle
06.02.2026
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Legend Extra Stout Turns Up Aba with FlowZone Valentine Night Featuring Duncan Mighty
Lifestyle
21.02.2026
Legend Extra Stout Turns Up Aba with FlowZone Valentine Night Featuring Duncan Mighty
Ondo State Charts New Economic Future, Invites Global Investors
News
21.02.2026
Ondo State Charts New Economic Future, Invites Global Investors
Call Me Legachi: A Raw, Tender Journey of Love, Survival, and Second Chances
Entertainment
21.02.2026
Call Me Legachi: A Raw, Tender Journey of Love, Survival, and Second Chances
Ramadan & Lent in the Workplace: How to Support Fasting Colleagues Without Making It Awkward
Lifestyle
21.02.2026
Ramadan & Lent in the Workplace: How to Support Fasting Colleagues Without Making It Awkward
SPAR Market Opens New Hypermarket Store at Novare Central Mall, Abuja
News
21.02.2026
SPAR Market Opens New Hypermarket Store at Novare Central Mall, Abuja
What to Do After a Rape or Sexual Assault: A Step-by-Step Nigerian Survivor's Guide
Lifestyle
20.02.2026
What to Do After a Rape or Sexual Assault: A Step-by-Step Nigerian Survivor's Guide