SPAR Market Opens New Hypermarket Store at Novare Central Mall, Abuja

SPAR Market Nigeria has expanded its retail presence in the Federal Capital Territory with the opening of a new hypermarket at Novare Central Mall, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

Located at Plot 502 Dalaba Street, just behind the PDP Secretariat, the new outlet offers a modern shopping environment designed to enhance convenience, choice and overall customer experience.

The hypermarket features a modern look and feel, wide aisles, organised product displays and a comprehensive assortment across key categories, making it easier for shoppers to find everything they need in one location.

Today, SPAR Market Nigeria operates 15 hypermarkets across 5 key cities , covering close to 40,000 square metres of retail space , and serving thousands of shoppers daily. Alongside its two specialised liquor stores under the Barman brand, this latest opening at Novare Central Mall marks SPAR’s 17th store nationwide and its fourth location in Abuja .

Customers at the new store can shop from an extensive range of products, including groceries, a full-service bakery, fresh fruits and vegetables, a quality butchery, frozen foods, wine and spirits, food-to-go options, electronics and home appliances, PC and mobile devices, as well as health and beauty products.

The store features modern retail innovations designed to make shopping easier and more convenient, including clear product layouts, improved visibility across categories, and efficient checkout processes.

The choice of Novare Central Mall reflects its strategic location within the Wuse district and its accessibility from key routes across the Abuja central area. The development combines retail and office spaces in a contemporary commercial hub designed to serve the growing needs of businesses and residents in the city.

With its position in a well-connected commercial centre, the new SPAR Market is set to serve shoppers across Wuse and surrounding areas, offering a modern retail environment and a wide assortment of quality products under one roof.

The store is now open to customers, with promotional offers available across selected categories.

SPAR Market. There for you