What Non-Muslims Should Know About Ramadan 2026

Ramadan 2026 started on February 18 in Nigeria. Here's what non-Muslims need to know: fasting hours, the no-water rule, Suhoor, Iftar, and why the date shifts every year.

Ramadan 2026 officially began in Nigeria on Wednesday, February 18, following the declaration of the Sultanate Council. For millions of Muslims in Nigeria and around the world, the next 29 or 30 days will revolve around fasting, prayer, charity, and routine adjustments that affect work, school, and social life.

Ramadan for non-Muslims can raise practical questions. Why does it move every year? Is it really no water all day? Why is your colleague fasting today but eating tomorrow? Here’s what to understand.

Why Does Ramadan Fall on a Different Date Every Year?

The Timing (The Solar vs. Lunar Gap)

Ramadan follows the Hijri (Lunar) calendar, not the Gregorian one. That’s why it "slides" back by about 10 to 11 days every year. In 2026, it falls in February; in a few years, it’ll be in the heat of December.

Each fasting day begins at Fajr, the first light of dawn, and ends at Maghrib, sunset. The exact times change daily and are typically announced in local prayer timetables.

Can You Drink Water During Ramadan?

The most common question non-Muslims ask is, "Not even water?" The answer is yes. From dawn to sunset, Muslims abstain from all food and liquids, which include water, coffee, chewing gum, and soft drinks.

Because it is a dry fast, the evening meal that breaks the fast , known as Iftar, often begins with water and dates. This practice follows prophetic tradition and also helps the body rehydrate quickly after long hours without fluids.

Unlike many Christian fasts, which allow water, Ramadan does not. That difference explains why the month can be physically demanding, especially in warmer climates like ours.

The “Big Three” Restrictions

Ramadan is not only about food, but it’s also a sensory fast. During fasting hours, three main things are prohibited: eating and drinking, sexual relations, and smoking. This includes cigarettes, vaping, and shisha.

The aim is discipline. The fast is intended as a form of self-restraint that goes beyond hunger, and it affects routine, social habits, and personal behaviour.

Who Gets a Free Pass?

Fasting during Ramadan is obligatory for adult Muslims, but there are clear exemptions.

Travellers on long journeys are permitted to break their fast and make up the missed days later; the sick and elderly are exempt if fasting would harm their health, and women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or menstruating do not fast during those periods.

This is why you might see a Muslim colleague eating on one day and fasting the next. It is not an inconsistency, but rather adherence to the rules.

How Muslims Make Up Missed Fasting Days: Qada and Fidya Explained

If someone misses a fast for a valid reason, the days don’t get erased; they are owed instead.

The most common method of repayment is Qada, which means fasting the same number of days later in the year. For those who are permanently unable to fast due to chronic illness or advanced age, they perform Fidya, which is paying to feed a needy person for every day missed.

What Breaks a Ramadan Fast? Food, Smoking, and Behaviour Rules

Ramadan is often described as a period of moral and spiritual reset, and fasting from food is only one part of it.

Technically, if a Muslim lies, gossips, or gets into a fight, their fast is considered "spoiled" or significantly devalued in a spiritual sense. They might still be hungry, but they’ve lost the "reward," meaning the fast remains technically valid, but its purpose is undermined.

Why Muslims Feel Tired During Ramadan: Sleep, Suhoor, and Tarawih

By mid-afternoon, energy levels can dip. It’s not just the lack of food; m any Muslims wake before 5:00 a.m. for Suhoor, the pre-dawn meal, and stay up late for Tarawih, special night prayers held during Ramadan.

The result is shorter sleep cycles. If you work closely with Muslim colleagues, scheduling demanding conversations earlier in the day can be considerate.

The “Mistake” Clause

One of the most interesting rules is that if a person accidentally eats or drinks because they simply forgot they were fasting, their fast is still valid.

In Islamic law, if you're halfway through a sandwich before you realise, "Wait, it's Ramadan!", you just stop, rinse your mouth, and continue. It’s considered "a gift from God" rather than a failure.

Can a Christian Join the Ramadan Fast?

From a practical standpoint, yes. There is no restriction preventing a non-Muslim from fasting during Ramadan. Some Christians fast in solidarity with Muslim friends or colleagues. They follow the same schedule, abstaining from food and water from dawn to sunset as a gesture of shared discipline.

The timing for 2026 is also very interesting. Since Ramadan began on February 18th, it has almost perfectly overlapped with Lent (which started on February 11th).

It can also be approached from a health perspective, viewing Ramadan as a form of intermittent fasting. However, because it is a dry fast, anyone considering participation should assess their health and consult a professional if necessary.

At its core, Ramadan is a month of restraint, reflection, and community. Even for those who are not observing it, understanding its structure can make shared spaces easier to navigate.

