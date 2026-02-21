Advertisement

Legend Extra Stout Turns Up Aba with FlowZone Valentine Night Featuring Duncan Mighty

Valentine's Day in Aba this year refused to follow the usual script. No quiet dinners, No predictable romance, Just bold energy, pulsing music, and a crowd ready for something different. Legend Extra Stout delivered exactly that with a high-voltage edition of its Flow Zone Xperience (Valentine's Edition) turning the city up to full volume.

Headlined by celebrated Nigerian music star Duncan Mighty, the night felt like a reunion between the artiste and a city that knows good music when it hears it. The moment he launched into crowd favourites like “Port Harcourt Boy” and “Obianuju,” the arena transformed into one massive choir. Phone lights flickered across the crowd as fans sang every word back to him, matching his energy bar for bar.

Fire spitter displays lit up the night, adding an edge to the experience. Guests moved easily between music, conversation and immersive brand interactions, fully engaged and very much in the zone. This was not Valentine’s in soft focus. It was bold, loud and unapologetically vibrant.

The surprises didn’t stop on stage, attendees walked away with more than memories. Gift  items like - Televisions, microwaves, food items were presented to lucky guests, adding another layer of excitement to an already electric night.

The Legend Flow Zone platform continues to travel across cities as part of Legend Extra Stout’s live event series, bringing music-led experiences directly to consumers. In Aba, the turnout was strong and the response even stronger.

