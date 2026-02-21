Ondo State Charts New Economic Future, Invites Global Investors

#FeaturedPost

The Government of Ondo State has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to transforming the State into a leading industrial and investment destination in Nigeria and West Africa during a high-level press conference held ahead of the Ondo Investment Summit 2026. Speaking at the briefing, Dr. Summy Smart Francis, Chairman of the Ondo Investment Summit Committee and Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship and Innovation, stated that the initiative reflects the forward-looking vision of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, who has committed to institutionalizing the Investment Summit as an annual platform for sustained engagement with global capital and industry leaders.

He described the Summit as a strategic economic instrument designed to attract both domestic and international investors while deliberately repositioning Ondo State for long-term growth, competitiveness, and shared prosperity. The Ondo Investment Summit 2026, he noted, is a clear expression of the Governor’s visionary leadership under the “OUR EASE” agenda, which continues to redefine governance and accelerate economic advancement across the State.

Through strategic reforms, investor-friendly policies, and deliberate efforts to simplify business processes, the administration has created an enabling environment where enterprise thrives, and partnerships flourish. Built on the pillars of efficiency, accessibility, and economic sustainability, the “OUR EASE” philosophy has strengthened investor confidence and positioned Ondo State as one of Nigeria’s most promising frontiers for growth and innovation. The Summit stands as a direct outcome of this bold vision and steadfast commitment to inclusive prosperity.

Also addressing the press, members of the State’s economic team emphasized Ondo’s unique competitive advantages, including the longest natural coastline in Nigeria, vast agricultural potential, significant bitumen deposits, expanding cocoa production, strong diaspora remittance inflows, and strategic connectivity to seven neighboring states. These assets, they noted, provide a solid foundation for accelerated industrialization and export-led growth.

According to officials, Ondo State is strategically positioned to transition from a predominantly civil service-driven economy to a diversified, private sector-led industrial powerhouse. The Summit is expected to convene global investors, development finance institutions, captains of industry, diaspora investors, and key stakeholders to explore high-impact opportunities across agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, energy, maritime development, solid minerals, and critical infrastructure.

The Commissioner for Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations, Hon. Wale Akinlosotu, highlighted the administration’s strong focus on Direct Diaspora Investment (DDI), noting that remittance inflows already contribute significantly to the State’s economy. He explained that the Summit aims to convert diaspora goodwill into structured, bankable investments capable of building sustainable industries, stimulating enterprise growth, and generating employment opportunities. The event will feature high-level sectoral discussions, targeted investment presentations, and a closed-door investor roundtable with the Governor, a demonstration of the administration’s commitment to direct engagement, policy clarity, and expedited decision-making.

The Ondo Investment Summit 2026 is scheduled to hold on Monday, 23rd February 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Participation is strictly by prior registration and accreditation. Prospective delegates, investors, and stakeholders are required to register in advance via the official Summit website: www.ondoinvestmentsummit.com